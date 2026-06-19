Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365 World Bonus for USA vs. Australia

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The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 claims a $365 bonus to use on USA vs. Australia and all World Cup matches Friday. Get started using this link here.







Note: New users in Illinois and Tennessee will alternatively receive a Bet $10, Get $150 bonus in bonus bets. Bettors registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will additionally receive 50 spins for bet365’s online casino.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 for World Cup Matches Friday

Before placing your initial qualifying wager on the upcoming World Cup slate—whether you are backing the United States against Australia or looking for a longshot angle in Brazil vs. Haiti—it is important to review the exact details of the market and the welcome promotion.

Here is a quick overview of the current bet365 welcome offer available for the June 19 and June 20 matches:

bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $365 New bet365 User Offer (IL and TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 19th, 2026

Finding Value with the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $365

We put a lot of stock in maximizing expected value, and the mechanics of this bet365 welcome offer make it a premium opportunity. New bet365 users can secure $365 in bonus bets by wagering just $10 on the upcoming FIFA World Cup action, completely independent of the bet’s outcome. Whether you decide to back Scotland against Morocco or lay the points on Turkiye taking on Paraguay, your initial qualifying bet simply must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must contain minimum odds of -500.

In betting terms, this means a selection with odds of -450 offers perfect eligibility, but a heavy favorite priced at -800 would not meet the requirement. Once your qualifying bet settles, the bonus bets will be credited directly to your account and will expire seven days after being added to your balance. Remember, the standard offer varies slightly by location: new users in Illinois and Tennessee will instead receive a Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets promotion, while users registering from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will also be rewarded with 50 spins for the bet365 online casino alongside their sportsbook bonus.

How to Use the bet365 World Cup Bonus on the June 19 Matches

It is never too early to look at group stage implications and how they impact current futures prices. A thrilling four-match slate is scheduled across June 19, providing plenty of opportunities for informed bettors to utilize the bet365 welcome offer. The action centers entirely on the opening fixtures for Group C and Group D. Highlighting the schedule is the United States taking on Australia in a marquee Group D battle, alongside a lopsided Group C contest featuring heavy tournament favorites Brazil facing off against Haiti.

Matchup (Kickoff Time) Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals (O/U) United States vs. Australia (3:00 PM ET) -167 +333 +400 O/U 2.5 (+100/-125) Scotland vs. Morocco (6:00 PM ET) +425 +260 -138 O/U 2.5 (+130/-163) Brazil vs. Haiti (8:30 PM ET) -1099 +1000 +2200 O/U 2.5 (-300/+240) Turkiye vs. Paraguay (11:00 PM ET) +100 +225 +300 O/U 2.5 (+120/-150)

Odds as of June 19, 2026 from bet365.

United States vs. Australia: Kicking off at 3:00 PM ET. This crucial Group D clash gives the United States a significant home-country advantage as they look to secure an early three points to top the group standings.

Kicking off at 3:00 PM ET. This crucial Group D clash gives the United States a significant home-country advantage as they look to secure an early three points to top the group standings. Scotland vs. Morocco: Scheduled for 6:00 PM ET. This Group C meeting sets the stage for who will likely challenge Brazil for the top spot in the group as the tournament progresses.

Scheduled for 6:00 PM ET. This Group C meeting sets the stage for who will likely challenge Brazil for the top spot in the group as the tournament progresses. Brazil vs. Haiti: Starting at 8:30 PM ET. Brazil enters as the overwhelming favorite to dominate Group C, making this a massive uphill battle for a heavy underdog in Haiti.

Starting at 8:30 PM ET. Brazil enters as the overwhelming favorite to dominate Group C, making this a massive uphill battle for a heavy underdog in Haiti. Turkiye vs. Paraguay: Wrapping up the day at 11:00 PM ET. This tightly contested Group D match could have massive implications for advancement alongside the United States.

How to Activate the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Getting started with the bet365 welcome offer is a streamlined process. To ensure you successfully secure your bonus bets ahead of these critical FIFA World Cup fixtures, follow these simple steps to activate your account:

Download and Register: First, download the bet365 app to your mobile device. Create a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your full name, physical address, date of birth, and email address to easily verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. This code is strictly required to be entered into the promotion and guarantees your eligibility for the welcome bonus. Claim and Deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the offers section in the bet365 app to officially claim the promotion. Next, deposit at least $10 into your newly created account using one of bet365’s supported, secure banking methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the FIFA World Cup odds and place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on any eligible market. Whether you want to back the United States against Australia or predict the winner of Turkiye vs. Paraguay, simply lock in your $10 bet.

As soon as your initial $10 qualifying wager settles, bet365 will automatically credit your account with the bonus bets, providing you with a sizable bankroll to navigate the rest of the tournament’s betting markets.