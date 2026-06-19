World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: Get Best Offers from Polymarket, Kalshi for USA-Australia

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you set up a new profile using the leading World Cup prediction market promo codes, you will have the chances to trade on USA vs. Australia and the rest of today’s action with no-brainer welcome offers.

We have another busy day of World Cup soccer ahead of us, and USA vs. Australia gets most of the attention, but users can also trade on three other notable matches with Scotland vs. Morocco, Brazil vs. Haiti and Turkey vs. Paraguay.

World Cup Prediction Market Promo Codes: Best USA vs. Australia Offers

Prediction markets are a bit different than betting markets. In fact, they are more favorable to users. You will not have to deal with oddsmakers and vigs, as you will be competing against other users. Buy and sell your positions at any moment to secure profits in ways that betting markets do not offer.

To get started, click on each of the links below to claim the offers you are interested in before today’s matches start:

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 bonus here.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get new $15 bonus here.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Get $25 trading bonus here (iOS) or here (Android).

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 coins here.

OG Promo Code: Get up to $100 in bonuses here.

Crypto.com Promo Code: Get up to $50 in CRO bonuses here.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get up to $100 in bonuses here.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus Offer







When you start up a new profile with the Polymarket promo code offer, you will be a deposit of at least $20 away from securing the reward. Upon submitting that deposit, you will receive $50 in bonuses.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Unlock $15 Bonus







After you sign up with Kalshi, you will have to make $10 in trades. Once you hit that threshold, you will receive $15 in bonuses to use for more World Cup trades as the tournament progresses.

FanDuel Predicts Promo Code: Secure $25 Trading Bonus















When you start up a new profile using the FanDuel Predicts promo code offer, you will be one trade away from getting $25 in bonuses. The amount you trade on USA vs. Australia, or any other match, does not matter. As soon as you hit submit, you will get your reward.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Coins







Set up your new account with Novig, then spend $5 on the platform to activate your welcome offer. When you complete that step, you will receive $50 in coins to use within the app’s free mode.

OG Promo Code: Up To $100 In Bonuses







After you sign up with OG, you will just have to start making trades on the platform to get up to $100 in bonuses. The more you trade on the World Cup, the more in bonuses you get, up to the $100 ceiling.

Crypto.com Promo Code: Up To $50 In CRO Bonuses







Get up to $50 in CRO bonuses with the Crypto.com promo code. Start with a cryptocurrency trade on the platform, then take your funds and stake them on the platform. This will determine how much in CRO bonuses, up to $50, you receive.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Up To $100 In Bonuses







When starting your new ProphetX promo code offer, you can get up to $100 in bonuses via a 20% purchase match. The amount you spend on your first transaction will decide how much in bonuses you get, up to $100.