Former Wales and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey calls time on playing career

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Former Wales and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday. The 35-year-old…

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Former Wales and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey announced his retirement from soccer on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Ramsey has been without a club since leaving Mexican team Pumas last year after a brief, injury-hampered stint in which he missed league matches and several training sessions while looking for his lost dog.

“This has not been an easy decision to make. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football,” Ramsey said in a statement as he also thanked the supporters of Wales and the clubs he represented in his career.

Ramsey is regarded as one of Wales’ greatest players, scoring 21 goals in 86 appearances and representing his country at three major tournaments.

He helped Wales reach the European Championship semifinals in 2016, where it lost to eventual champion Portugal. His last cap came in 2024.

Ramsey was overlooked for the recent World Cup play-off against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Defeat in that game ended his hopes of a grand finale on the biggest stage.

“It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it,” he said. “It would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in many ways.

“To the Red Wall. You have been there through thick and thin! You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can’t thank you enough. We’ve been through everything together and it’s been an honour to represent you.”

Ramsey started his career at Cardiff before moving to Arsenal in 2008. He won three FA Cups in 11 seasons there, scoring the winning goal in two of those finals.

He then played for Juventus and Nice before returning to Cardiff in 2023, ending last season with a brief spell as interim coach before joining Pumas in July.

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