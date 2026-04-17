All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wheeling
|71
|46
|19
|3
|3
|98
|228
|171
|Maine
|71
|42
|20
|6
|3
|93
|223
|171
|Adirondack
|70
|37
|24
|8
|1
|83
|208
|209
|Reading
|71
|36
|25
|8
|2
|82
|197
|202
|Trois-Rivieres
|71
|34
|30
|3
|4
|75
|201
|203
|Worcester
|70
|33
|30
|5
|2
|73
|189
|208
|Norfolk
|71
|29
|38
|4
|0
|62
|205
|247
|Greensboro
|71
|19
|45
|6
|1
|45
|181
|270
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|71
|48
|13
|7
|3
|106
|242
|140
|South Carolina
|71
|44
|23
|1
|3
|92
|217
|204
|Atlanta
|71
|43
|23
|4
|1
|91
|204
|179
|Savannah
|72
|35
|33
|3
|1
|74
|209
|208
|Jacksonville
|69
|27
|32
|8
|2
|64
|174
|225
|Orlando
|70
|29
|36
|4
|1
|63
|181
|217
|Greenville
|69
|26
|34
|7
|2
|61
|180
|211
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|69
|44
|17
|10
|0
|98
|246
|186
|Toledo
|72
|43
|17
|7
|5
|98
|253
|198
|Bloomington
|71
|37
|30
|2
|3
|77
|223
|220
|Indy
|71
|32
|28
|10
|1
|77
|179
|190
|Kalamazoo
|70
|35
|29
|3
|3
|76
|221
|241
|Cincinnati
|71
|35
|31
|4
|1
|75
|216
|244
|Iowa
|71
|24
|39
|5
|3
|56
|186
|247
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|71
|55
|12
|2
|2
|114
|254
|157
|Idaho
|72
|42
|23
|6
|1
|91
|251
|219
|Allen
|71
|42
|23
|6
|0
|90
|266
|208
|Tahoe
|71
|34
|30
|4
|3
|75
|251
|256
|Utah
|72
|30
|32
|9
|1
|70
|237
|255
|Rapid City
|71
|29
|35
|6
|1
|65
|219
|255
|Tulsa
|71
|28
|38
|5
|0
|61
|189
|249
|Wichita
|71
|25
|35
|6
|4
|61
|192
|232
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Greensboro 6, Norfolk 2
Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 1
Friday’s Games
Adirondack 7, Trois-Rivieres 5
Norfolk 3, Greensboro 0
South Carolina 6, Savannah 3
Toledo 5, Wheeling 2
Florida 4, Reading 1
Kalamazoo 5, Cincinnati 4
Iowa 4, Bloomington 3
Allen 3, Wichita 2
Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1
Rapid City 4, Tahoe 3
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Norfolk at Greensboro, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
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