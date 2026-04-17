All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 71 46 19 3…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 71 46 19 3 3 98 228 171 Maine 71 42 20 6 3 93 223 171 Adirondack 70 37 24 8 1 83 208 209 Reading 71 36 25 8 2 82 197 202 Trois-Rivieres 71 34 30 3 4 75 201 203 Worcester 70 33 30 5 2 73 189 208 Norfolk 71 29 38 4 0 62 205 247 Greensboro 71 19 45 6 1 45 181 270

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 71 48 13 7 3 106 242 140 South Carolina 71 44 23 1 3 92 217 204 Atlanta 71 43 23 4 1 91 204 179 Savannah 72 35 33 3 1 74 209 208 Jacksonville 69 27 32 8 2 64 174 225 Orlando 70 29 36 4 1 63 181 217 Greenville 69 26 34 7 2 61 180 211

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 69 44 17 10 0 98 246 186 Toledo 72 43 17 7 5 98 253 198 Bloomington 71 37 30 2 3 77 223 220 Indy 71 32 28 10 1 77 179 190 Kalamazoo 70 35 29 3 3 76 221 241 Cincinnati 71 35 31 4 1 75 216 244 Iowa 71 24 39 5 3 56 186 247

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 71 55 12 2 2 114 254 157 Idaho 72 42 23 6 1 91 251 219 Allen 71 42 23 6 0 90 266 208 Tahoe 71 34 30 4 3 75 251 256 Utah 72 30 32 9 1 70 237 255 Rapid City 71 29 35 6 1 65 219 255 Tulsa 71 28 38 5 0 61 189 249 Wichita 71 25 35 6 4 61 192 232

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Norfolk 2

Toledo 4, Fort Wayne 1

Friday’s Games

Adirondack 7, Trois-Rivieres 5

Norfolk 3, Greensboro 0

South Carolina 6, Savannah 3

Toledo 5, Wheeling 2

Florida 4, Reading 1

Kalamazoo 5, Cincinnati 4

Iowa 4, Bloomington 3

Allen 3, Wichita 2

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 4, Tahoe 3

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 4:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Iowa at Bloomington, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Tahoe at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Norfolk at Greensboro, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

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