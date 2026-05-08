Man shot and killed by police after barricade inside Arlington convenience store

A man who barricaded himself inside an Arlington convenience store and had a knife was shot by officers trying to take him into custody, according to Arlington County Police.

Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to the 3600 block of Columbia Pike near South Monroe Street for reports of a "disorderly individual," police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said at a news conference Friday night.(Courtesy 7News) Around 6:15 p.m., police responded to the 3600 block of Columbia Pike near South Monroe Street for reports of a "disorderly individual," police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said at a news conference Friday night.(Courtesy 7News) A man was shot by police after barricading himself inside a 7-Eleven in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday night.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died on Saturday, according to a release from Arlington County Police. No other injuries were reported.

Around 6:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 3600 block of Columbia Pike near South Monroe Street for reports of a “disorderly individual,” police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said at a news conference Friday night.

When they arrived, they found the man outside the convenience store yelling at patrons. He pulled out a knife toward responding officers, Savage said.

Savage said the man ignored police commands and entered the store. Arlington police said in a post on social media that all customers and employees safely exited the store.

“Over the next several hours, the suspect remained barricaded in the back of the business,” she said, adding that police tried to negotiate with him to exit the store.

While attempting to arrest the man, police said he pulled out a knife around 9 p.m. That’s when two officers fired their weapons, striking him multiple times.

The Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting, as well as other regional agencies. Both officers involved were placed on administrative leave, following department policy.

Below is a map of where the incident took place:

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