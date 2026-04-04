Diego Luna, Zavier Gozo score goals for Real Salt Lake it 3-1 win over Sporting KC

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Diego Luna scored his first goal of the season in the fourth minute, 19-year-old Zavier Gozo…

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Diego Luna scored his first goal of the season in the fourth minute, 19-year-old Zavier Gozo added a goal and two assists, and Real Salt Lake beat Sporting Kansas City 3-1 on Saturday.

Sergi Solans also scored for RSL (3-1-1). The 23-year-old in his first MLS season has three goals in his first four career MLS starts.

Rafael Cabral had two saves for Real Salt Lake.

Dejan Joveljic scored his first goal of the season in the 59th minute that cut Sporting’s deficit to 2-1.

Luna, as he approached the top of the penalty arc, made a quick cut and blasted a low left-foot shot that slipped inside the right post to give Salt Lake a 1-0 lead.

Solans, on the counter-attack, took a pass from Gozo, cut back to evade a defender and rolled a shot from the center of the area inside the left post to make it 2-0 in the 55th minute.

Gozo made it 3-1 in the 82nd. Noel Caliskan played a short pass to the right corner of the penalty area, where Gozo flicked it up in the air and rifled a volley into the net.

John Pulskamp stopped four shots for Sporting (1-3-1).

RSL outshot Sporting 22-5, 7-3 on target.

Solans hit the crossbar with shots from the center of the area in the 22nd and 41st minutes.

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