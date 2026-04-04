Brendan McSorley scores late in stoppage time to help St. Louis City earn 1-1 draw with NYCFC

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan McSorley scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally St. Louis City…

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan McSorley scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to rally St. Louis City to a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday night at Citi Field.

Neither team found the net until Hannes Wolf took a pass from Maxi Moralez six minutes into the second half and scored his second goal of the season to give NYCFC (3-1-2) the lead. Moralez and the New England Revolution’s Luca Langoni lead the league with five assists.

That was it until McSorley got some help from defender Lukas MacNaughton and Conrad Wallem to net his first goal this season and his third in 14 appearances with two starts for St. Louis City (1-3-2). McSorley subbed in for Simon Becher in the 80th minute before delivering the equalizer in St. Louis City’s first trip to the Big Apple. MacNaughton earned his first assist in his 63rd career appearance. Wallem notched his first after tallying four as a rookie last season.

Matt Freese finished with two saves for NYCFC.

Roman Bürki turned away six shots for St. Louis City. Bürki had his first clean sheet in a 2-0 victory over visiting NYCFC in March of 2024 in the only other meeting between the clubs..

St. Louis City scored three unanswered goals to beat the New England Revolution 3-1 last time out for the club’s first victory of the campaign.

Alonso Martínez was one of five NYCFC players who sat out the match with leg injuries.

Up next

St. Louis: Visits FC Dallas on Saturday.

New York: Visits the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

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