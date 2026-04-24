Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 In NBA, NHL Playoffs Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The Boom promo code WTOP55 offer has been upgraded, and you can quickly get $55 in free lineups credited to your account after you make a $5 play. Complete an entry for NBA Playoff games like Celtics vs. 76ers or Stanley Cup Playoff matchups like Lightning vs. Canadiens to activate your reward. Click here to register.

Perhaps the best part of this offer is that you do not have to worry about the result of your initial $5 play. Once you submit that, you will receive the $55 in free lineups. We will take you through how all of that will work within the app after you register.

You will be able to use markets for any sport to unlock your reward. Whether it is the NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup Playoffs or even MLB games, you can redeem your reward. We have three NBA Playoff matchups tonight with Celtics vs. 76ers, Lakers vs. Rockets and Spurs vs. Trail Blazers. The slate provides plenty of intrigue with the Celtics vs. 76ers and Spurs vs. Trail Blazers series both tied at 1-1. The Stanley Cup Playoff slate also has three matchups tonight, with each of the series tied at 1-1, too. Things start with Lightning vs. Canadiens before Golden Knights vs. Mammoth and Oilers vs. Ducks to end the night.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 For New $55 Free Lineups Offer

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $55 In Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age and present in participating state Information Verified On April 24

As we mentioned before, you will not have to worry about the result of your initial play when it comes to securing your $55 in free lineups. When building your entries, you should look for favorable over/under lines for points, rebounds, assists and several other statistical categories. When you have loaded at least two projections into your slip, you will be able to make your entry. As long as you risk at least $5 with this entry, your $55 in free lineups will be credited to your account. From there, you can make any additional picks and lineups for tonight’s games.

Trending NBA Picks With Boom Sports

When you open up the Boom Sports app, you will quickly find the trending options for tonight’s games. Let’s take a glance at some of the popular projections for the top stars in tonight’s matchups:

Jayson Tatum: 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists

Jaylen Brown: 26.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists

Tyrese Maxey: 26.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists

Paul George: 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists

Derrick White: 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists

VJ Edgecombe: 15.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists

Kevin Durant: 23.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists

LeBron James: 23.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists

Alperen Sengun: 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists

Amen Thompson: 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists

Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Claim New Offer For $55 In Free Lineups

To start the registration process, click here . You will then have to provide basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, address, etc. Make sure you input the code WTOP55 when prompted to ensure the welcome offer is linked to your account. Next, you will have to make an initial deposit of at least $5. Use your preferred secure payment method for this step. Then, just build your initial $5 entry, submit it and get your $55 in free lineups credited to your account.