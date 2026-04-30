Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 Bonus for NBA Playoff Lineups

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

When you register using the Boom promo code WTOP55, you will be one step away from securing $55 in free lineups. With tons of NBA and NHL postseason games tonight, you will have plenty of options to consider when making your initial $5 play to unlock this offer. Click here to register.

Perhaps the best part of this offer is that the result of your initial $5 play is irrelevant. So, you do not have to worry about constructing a perfect lineup. You will unlock the $55 in free lineups regardless. We will take you through how all of this works so you will know what to expect when you sign up through one of our links

The NBA will get a ton of attention tonight with three series possibly coming to an end. Make your picks for games like Knicks vs. Hawks, Celtics vs. 76ers and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves to make your initial play and unlock your reward. If you are more of a hockey fan, you can make your picks for tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff matchups. Whether you are interested in Stars vs. Wild or Oilers vs. Ducks, these picks will work to unlock your $55 in lineups, too. Additionally, baseball fans can capitalize on tonight’s MLB games to activate this offer. Sign up now before the first game starts to lock in your picks and activate your offer.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Play $5, Get $55 In Free Lineups

Boom Promo Code WTOP55 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $55 in free lineups Details Verified April 30th, 2026 Offer Confirmed By WTOP

After you sign up, you will be required to make an initial deposit. This will enable you to make your $5 play to unlock your reward. When constructing your initial $5 play, you will have to make selections for at least two players tonight, no matter the sport you are interested in. As stated before, the result is irrelevant. Once you submit that play, you will have your $55 in free lineups to use for the rest of tonight’s slate.

NBA Projections With Boom

Boom has several projections for you to consider for tonight’s games. Pick higher or lower for points, rebounds, assists and more for players in tonight’s games:

Jalen Brunson: 27.5 points / 3.5 rebounds / 6.5 assists

Jalen Johnson: 19.5 points / 9.5 rebounds / 5.5 assists

Karl-Anthony Towns: 19.5 points / 12.5 rebounds / 3.5 assists

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 17.5 points / 2.5 rebounds / 2.5 assists

CJ McCollum: 18.5 points / 2.5 rebounds / 3.5 assists

Jayson Tatum: 25.5 points / 10.5 rebounds / 6.5 assists

Jaylen Brown: 26.5 points / 6.5 rebounds / 4.5 assists

Joel Embiid: 27.5 points / 8.5 rebounds / 4.5 assists

Tyrese Maxey: 24.5 points / 3.5 rebounds / 6.5 assists

Nikola Jokic: 29.5 points / 13.5 rebounds / 9.5 assists

Julius Randle: 21.5 points / 7.5 rebounds / 4.5 assists

Make selections for any of these players to construct your initial $5 play. This will unleash the $55 in free lineups to your account.

Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Sign Up For $55 In Free Lineups

To get started with this offer, just click here and go through the simple registration steps outlined below: