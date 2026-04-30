Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Picks Thursday

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All new users can redeem the Boom promo code WTOP55 in time for the NBA playoffs tonight, including Game 6 of a 3-2 series between the Nuggets and Wolves, with Minnesota leading. All new users can sign up to receive $55 in free lineups for this game, or any other NBA playoff game tonight.







The way this offer works is to set up a new account using this promo code offer, and you will receive a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups from there. This gives you the comfort of knowing that you can place your first entry across any of these games tonight for $5, knowing you will get a $55 bonus to use no matter what happens.

There are three Game 6 matchups tonight, with the Wolves, Knicks and Celtics all leading 3-2, and Boom is your place to go to place NBA player prop entries for these games tonight, or any other sport.

Redeem the Boom Sports promo code WTOP55 for this welcome offer, and start placing your favorite NBA player prop entries for the NBA playoffs from there.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55 for $55 NBA Playoff Bonus

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP55 Welcome Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin, 50/50 Wheel Tokens, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 30th 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Check out all three NBA playoff games tonight with a bonus to use and get your account started off on the right foot. This welcome offer gives you the opportunity to claim free lineups, helping you ease into your NBA playoff entries for tonight.

As detailed above, new users who sign up using this promo code will claim a $55 bonus to use for the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55: Steps to Sign Up