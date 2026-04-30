Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, MLB Picks Thursday

All new users can redeem the Boom promo code WTOP55 in time for the NBA playoffs tonight, including Game 6 of a 3-2 series between the Nuggets and Wolves, with Minnesota leading. All new users can sign up to receive $55 in free lineups for this game, or any other NBA playoff game tonight.
The way this offer works is to set up a new account using this promo code offer, and you will receive a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups from there. This gives you the comfort of knowing that you can place your first entry across any of these games tonight for $5, knowing you will get a $55 bonus to use no matter what happens.
There are three Game 6 matchups tonight, with the Wolves, Knicks and Celtics all leading 3-2, and Boom is your place to go to place NBA player prop entries for these games tonight, or any other sport.
Redeem the Boom Sports promo code WTOP55 for this welcome offer, and start placing your favorite NBA player prop entries for the NBA playoffs from there.
Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55 for $55 NBA Playoff Bonus
|Boom Sorts Promo Code
|WTOP55
|Welcome Offer
|Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups
|In-App Promos
|Daily Wheel Spin, 50/50 Wheel Tokens, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|18+ and Present in Participating States
|Bonus Last Verified On
|April 30th 2026
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Check out all three NBA playoff games tonight with a bonus to use and get your account started off on the right foot. This welcome offer gives you the opportunity to claim free lineups, helping you ease into your NBA playoff entries for tonight.
As detailed above, new users who sign up using this promo code will claim a $55 bonus to use for the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport.
Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55: Steps to Sign Up
All new users in eligible states can take these steps to unlock a risk-free entry this weekend:
- Head to the app and use the Boom Sports promo code WTOP55.
- Fill in the basic account info needed to confirm your identity and age.
- Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, like a debit card or online banking.
- Place a $5 entry.
Use this opportunity to place your favorite NBA player prop entries for the NBA playoffs tonight and the rest of this week.
NBA Player Prop Entries Tonight via Boom Fantasy
When looking through the board, here are the top five highest point props for the night:
- Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — 29.5 Points
- Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) vs. Atlanta Hawks — 26.5 Points
- Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) vs. Philadelphia 76ers — 26.5 Points
- Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves — 26.5 Points
- Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) vs. Boston Celtics — 25.5 Points
Tonight’s matchups are packed with elite scoring talent, making these props ideal targets for your entries. Nikola Jokic leads all players with a massive 29.5-point line. Averaging 25.4 points per game this playoff series, he will need to step up his scoring to reach this line tonight.
Jalen Brunson presents another fantastic opportunity, averaging 28.2 points this series and draws a highly favorable matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are surrendering 113.4 points while allowing the Knicks to shoot 48.1% from the field.
In Philadelphia, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey are primed to trade blows. Maxey faces a massive test; his 25.5-point line goes up against a stingy Boston Celtics defense that has restricted the Sixers to a mere 102.2 points per game. On the other side of the court, Brown (averaging 25.8 PPG) draws a much softer Philadelphia 76ers unit allowing 110.6 points per game to the Celtics.