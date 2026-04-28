Boom Promo Code WTOP55: Get $55 Bonus for Knicks-Hawks, NBA, MLB Picks

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All new users can redeem the Boom promo code WTOP55 in time for the NBA playoffs tonight, including Game 5 of a 2-2 series between the Hawks and the Knicks in New York. Use this welcome offer to claim a no sweat token giving you some ammo to use for a massive, three game NBA playoff slate tonight.







The way this offer works is to set up a new account using this promo code offer, and you will receive a play $5, get $55 in Free Lineups from there. This gives you the comfort of knowing that you can place your first entry across any of these games tonight for $5, knowing you will get a $55 bonus to use no matter what happens.

Two teams have a chance to close out their series tonight between the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, while the Hawks and Knicks are tied at 2-2, making tonight a high-stakes Game 5 between all parties involved.

Redeem the Boom Sports promo code WTOP55 for this welcome offer, and start placing your favorite NBA player prop entries for the NBA playoffs from there.

Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55 for $55 NBA Playoff Bonus

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP55 Welcome Offer Play $5, Get $55 in Free Lineups In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin, 50/50 Wheel Tokens, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On April 28th 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Dive into the NBA games tonight with a bonus in hand, with the first game between the Sixers and Celtics starting at 7 p.m. ET. This welcome offer gives you the opportunity to claim free lineups, helping you ease into your NBA playoff entries for tonight.

As detailed above, new users who sign up using this promo code will claim a $55 bonus to use for the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other sport. Of course, for tonight, we expect to see a ton of interest in the four NBA playoff games.

NBA Player Prop Entries Tonight via Boom Fantasy

When looking through the board, here are the top five highest point props for the night:

Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers) – 27.5 Points

(Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers) – 27.5 Points Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks) – 26.5 Points

(New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks) – 26.5 Points Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers) – 26.5 Points

(San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers) – 26.5 Points Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics) – 25.5 Points

(Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics) – 25.5 Points Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics) – 25.5 Points

Tonight’s schedule features some heavily anticipated matchups where savvy players can find a real edge in the consensus lines. It does stand to reason that Jaylen Brown tops the slate with a 27.5-point projection against the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia is surrendering 114.0 points per game to the Celtics in this series, which should provide plenty of high-value scoring opportunities for Brown.

On the other side of that same matchup, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey both carry 25.5-point lines. We’ve seen time and time again how injuries shift projection value; Embiid is currently listed as probable while dealing with an abdomen injury. He’ll face a stiff test against a Boston Celtics defense allowing an incredibly low 99.5 points per game against the Sixers.

How to Sign Up With the Boom Fantasy Promo Code WTOP55