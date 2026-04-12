Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $200 Bonus For Nuggets-Spurs, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA regular season comes to a close tonight, and multiple playoff matchups are still to be determined, so now is the time to act with the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. You can lock in $200 in bonus bets for tonight’s slate and the upcoming play-in games this week by wagering just $10 on any game. Click here to sign up.

Bet365 Bonus Bode For NBA Regular Season Finale

The essential information regarding the current sportsbook promotion is provided below.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer (All States, excluding Illinois) Bet $10, Get $200 New bet365 User Offer (Illinois) Bet $10, Get $150 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified April 12 by WTOP

Bet365 Bonus Code Overview

To capitalize on the bet365 bonus code for tonight’s slate, new users simply need to register and place a $10 qualifying wager. No matter what game you bet on, bet365 will credit your account with $200 in bonus bets regardless of the wager’s outcome. New players in Illinois will receive a Bet $10, Get $150 promo, while users registering from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will secure the standard $200 in bonus bets alongside 50 complimentary spins for bet365’s online casino.

When executing your qualifying wager, a few technical terms and conditions must be met to ensure the bonus successfully deposits into your account. Your initial $10 bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must contain at least one selection with minimum odds of -500 or greater. For example, a bet with -450 odds is perfectly acceptable, but a heavily juiced line at -800 will not meet the threshold. Once the bonus bets are added to your balance, you will have a strict seven-day window to use them before they expire.

Bet365 NBA Sunday Night Odds

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Denver Nuggets @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -11 (-110) / DEN +11 (-110) 232.5 SAS -600 / DEN +450 Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL -13.5 (-115) / UTA +13.5 (-105) 235.5 LAL -750 / UTA +525

Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs The Spurs enter tonight’s matchup as heavy 10.5-point home favorites, a line heavily supported by their recent underlying metrics. San Antonio boasts an impressive +8.6 net rating alongside a stout defense that allows just 111.3 points per game and holds a 108.3 defensive rating. They face a Nuggets squad that mathematically leads the league in scoring (122.0 PPG) while shooting a highly efficient 39.6% from beyond the arc. However, the wide point spread is a direct reflection of Denver’s extensive injury report; stars Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon are all listed as day-to-day, significantly lowering their projected offensive output. It would not be a surprise to see both teams rest starters for this matchup, given the playoff scenarios at hand. Be sure to check who is active for this matchup before wagering.

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers The Lakers are laying 13.5 points at home against a severely depleted Utah Jazz roster. Los Angeles operates a highly efficient offense, shooting 50.2% from the field with a 60.9% true shooting percentage. This creates a highly favorable analytical matchup against a Jazz defense that surrenders a massive 126.0 opponent points per game and yields a poor 119.2 defensive rating.

Both squads are navigating significant injury hurdles. Utah currently has nine players on their active injury report, missing vital rotational pieces like Lauri Markkanen (hip) and Walker Kessler (shoulder). Concurrently, the Lakers’ lineup data is heavily impacted: they will be without Luka Dončić for the remainder of the regular season due to a hamstring strain, and LeBron James is listed as day-to-day with a foot issue. For the Lakers, they can move up to the No. 3 seed if they win and the Nuggets lose. However, that would result in a playoff matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Some might believe that the currently projected matchup against the Houston Rockets is more favorable.

Sign Up With Bet365 Bonus Code Welcome Offer

Follow the steps provided below to get set up with this offer in time for tonight’s games:

Register a New Account: Sign up for a new account here with bet365 by providing standard personal information to successfully verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you input the bonus code WTOP365 to lock in your eligibility for the promotional offer. Claim via the App: Download the bet365 application to your mobile device, log in to your new profile, and claim the offer directly through the app interface. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Execute a qualifying wager of at least $10 on any game.

When you get your bonus bets, you will have one week to use them before expiration.