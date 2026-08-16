Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get New $25 Bonus For Sunday MLB Trades (Aug. 16)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account using the Kalshi promo code WTOP here to get in on the updated $25 bonus offer in time for today’s MLB games and more.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Gets $25 Trading Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Trade $25, get $25 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Promo Verified On August 16, 2026

Available exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this straightforward promotion helps you get started on prediction markets for today’s MLB action. To claim the offer, users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 to fund their account. Once your bankroll is loaded, your $25 in bonuses will unlock automatically after you trade $25. This gives savvy baseball fans a fantastic opportunity to leverage their sports knowledge on today’s exciting slate—whether you’re searching for a longshot in the Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros clash or sticking to the value in the Cardinals vs. Cubs game.

Before diving into the prediction markets for these marquee matchups, remember the basic eligibility requirements. We put a lot of stock in accessibility, and Kalshi delivers by being available in most states. Additionally, users must be at least 18 to play. As long as you meet these criteria and are a first-time user on the platform, you are fully eligible to secure your trading bonus.

Use Kalshi MLB Promo Today

Probabilities for today’s games are listed out below:

Matchup Probability MIL @ LAD MIL 40% / LAD 60% STL @ CHC STL 39% / CHC 61% SEA @ HOU SEA 45% / HOU 55%

The marquee game features the Milwaukee Brewers (MIL) visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers (LAD). Both teams boast elite records and are contending atop the National League. The Dodgers hold a slight offensive advantage, batting .260 as a team with 613 runs and 158 home runs compared to the Brewers’ .251 average, 567 runs, and 111 homers. However, we’ve seen time and time again that pitching wins out; Milwaukee counters with superior run prevention, carrying a 3.53 team ERA against the Dodgers’ 3.69 mark. It does stand to reason that the Brewers could offer significant underdog value here.

In another notable divisional clash, the St. Louis Cardinals (STL) take on the Chicago Cubs (CHC). On paper, the overall team pitching is a dead heat—as both teams hold 4.07 season ERAs. The key differentiator, and where the market inefficiency likely lies, is at the plate. Chicago’s offense has generated 637 runs with a .249 team batting average, easily clearing a St. Louis lineup that has managed just 529 runs on a .240 average. This sizable offensive gap indicates the Cubs could be the smarter, safer side to back today.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started and unlocking your bonus value on Kalshi is a simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to claim your sign-up bonus and begin trading on today’s premier MLB matchups, whether you are eyeing the Brewers against the Dodgers, or the Astros hosting the Mariners.

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by entering standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address) and provide the required proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt-in to the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi account (though you will need enough funds to cover your initial trades). Place Your Trades: To activate the offer, you must make $25 worth of trades on the prediction markets. You don’t need to make a single, lump-sum trade worth $25; any combination of smaller trades that sum up to $25 will satisfy the requirement. You can split this across multiple games, such as backing the Cardinals vs. Cubs or taking a flyer on the Mariners vs. Astros matchup. Receive Your Bonus: Once your total settled trades hit that $25 threshold, your $25 in bonuses will be unlocked and credited directly to your account.

Now that your account is funded and your bonus is secured, you are ready to explore all the prediction markets Kalshi has to offer for today’s MLB slate and look ahead to future value all season long.