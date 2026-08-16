Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Gets $20 Bonus For Cardinals-Cubs, Mariners-Astros, MLB Games

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Create your new account using the Polymarket promo code WTOP here and lock in $20 in bonuses after you trade $10 on MLB games like Cardinals vs. Cubs and more.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Trading Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Promo Confirmed Aug. 16th, 2026

This exclusive offer is available strictly to new Polymarket customers who are 18 or older and located in an eligible state. By using the promotional code WTOP during registration, you set yourself up to get $20 in bonuses after a $10 trade, which instantly beefs up your trading portfolio for today’s MLB slate.

The mechanics are simple: create your new account and complete an initial trade of at least $10. Once that first trade is locked in, you will get $20 in bonuses added to your available funds, giving you extra ammunition to back your favorite spots on the board.

Polymarket MLB Sunday Probabilities

Matchup Probability STL @ CHC STL 41% / CHC 61% PHI @ MIN PHI 51% / MIN 50% SEA @ HOU SEA 45% / HOU 56%

Understanding the potential payouts is important. Predicting a heavy favorite to win gives a lower payout in comparison to a successful prediction on an underdog. As savvy traders, we know that digging into the stats is how we find our edge. Let’s handicap the two biggest matchups of the day to see where the value lies.

The heated rivalry between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs brings plenty of drama to Wrigley Field. The Cubs boast superior run production, batting .249 as a team with a solid .756 OPS and 129 home runs. Meanwhile, the Cardinals—who are injecting youth into their lineup by calling up top prospect Joshua Báez for his major league debut—are hitting .240 with a .692 OPS and 305 homers. On the mound, both teams own identical 4.07 ERAs.

Next, the Philadelphia Phillies travel to face the Minnesota Twins right after an unforgettable clash at the Field of Dreams in Iowa. Minnesota brings a slightly more potent lineup to Target Field, carrying a .245 average and .725 OPS against Philadelphia’s .238 average and .709 OPS. The Phillies’ pitching staff also boasts a 4.18 team ERA and 1.30 WHIP, making them a formidable challenge for a Twins staff sitting at a 4.62 ERA and 1.380 WHIP.

Sign Up With The Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Today

Getting your account set up and claiming this offer is a breeze. Follow these quick steps to ensure your $20 in bonuses are activated before the first pitch:

Register an Account: Create a new account here by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification to clear the platform’s security and verification checks. Apply the Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to enter promo code WTOP. Make Your Trade: Fund your account and submit a first-time trade of at least $10 to officially activate the bonus.

Once you are set up, we are in this together. You will be fully equipped to navigate the markets and submit your trades on tonight’s action, including the late-night showdown featuring the Seattle Mariners at the Houston Astros.