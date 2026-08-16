ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Brewers-Dodgers, Mariners-Astros MLB Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate your ProphetX promo code WTOP offer here and unlock $20 in bonuses when you trade $10 on today’s MLB games and more.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Details

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Information Verified On August 16th, 2026

Once you apply the promo code and secure your bonus, you can dive right into an exciting August 16 schedule. We put a lot of stock in finding the right situational spots, and your bonuses are fully eligible for top-tier matchups across the league. Whether you want to back the Milwaukee Brewers taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, the Chicago Cubs hosting the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, or the Houston Astros matching up against the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park, the opportunities to find market inefficiencies are plentiful.

To take advantage of this welcome offer, new ProphetX customers simply need to make their first deposit and execute a qualifying $10 trade on the peer-to-peer exchange platform. Once that initial transaction is complete, the promo code unlocks your $20 in bonuses. It does stand to reason that anyone looking to build a sustainable bankroll should jump on this, though please note that users must be at least 18 years old and physically present in an eligible state to participate.

With your bonuses secured, you can immediately jump into today’s exciting MLB slate. You can utilize the peer-to-peer exchange platform to back the Los Angeles Dodgers behind Tarik Skubal as they host Logan Henderson and the Brewers, or look toward the late-night clash featuring the Houston Astros’ Hunter Brown taking on the Seattle Mariners’ Bryan Woo. No matter which matchup you circle on the board, this offer provides an excellent way to maximize your starting capital on the diamond.

Utilize The ProphetX MLB Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline MIL @ LAD MIL +166 / LAD -170 STL @ CHC STL +162 / CHC -166 SEA @ HOU SEA +111 / HOU -113

When deciding where to deploy your ProphetX promo code, looking at the raw statistics alongside situational context can help uncover real edges. In the premier National League clash, the Los Angeles Dodgers bring a high-octane offense featuring a .260 team batting average, a .429 slugging percentage, and 613 total runs. The Milwaukee Brewers’ lineup is also formidable, hitting .251 with 598 runs. However, Milwaukee currently boasts a slight pitching advantage with a 3.53 team ERA compared to the Dodgers’ 3.69 ERA, which could point toward some sneaky underdog value.

Over in the American League, the Houston Astros hold a clear offensive edge over the Seattle Mariners. Houston is hitting .244 with 569 total runs, vastly outpacing Seattle’s .229 average and 476 runs. Conversely, we’ve seen time and time again that the Mariners keep games close through superior run prevention, carrying a 3.85 team ERA against Houston’s 4.55 mark. That classic clash of a strong offense versus a stout defense is exactly what savvy traders look for when seeking out mispriced lines.

Redeem Your ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started on the peer-to-peer exchange platform and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you secure your “trade $10, get $20 in bonuses” offer before the first pitch of today’s MLB slate:

Register an Account: Create a new account here by entering your standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to securely verify your new account. Apply the Promo Code: When prompted during registration, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your welcome offer. Make a Deposit and Trade: Complete your first deposit and execute a $10 trade on the platform.

Once your initial transaction is processed, ProphetX will automatically credit your account with $20 in bonuses. With your account funded and your bonus cash secured on the peer-to-peer exchange platform, you are fully equipped to hunt for value in today’s action—whether you are backing the Brewers in Los Angeles, the Mariners in Houston, or the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.