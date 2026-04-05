Berhalter and Müller score stoppage-time goals, Whitecaps rally to beat Timbers 3-2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sebastian Berhalter and Thomas Müller scored stoppage-time goals, Edier Ocampo also scored a goal, and…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Sebastian Berhalter and Thomas Müller scored stoppage-time goals, Edier Ocampo also scored a goal, and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Portland Timbers 3-2 on Saturday night.

Yohei Takaoka had two saves and an assist — his first career goal contribution in MLS — for the Whitecaps (4-1-1).

Juan Mosquera made his season debut and had a goal and an assist for the Timbers (1-3-2), and David Da Costa also scored a goal.

Müller converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-2 in the first minute of stoppage time and Berhalter capped the scoring with a shot from the top of the box about four minutes later.

Ocampo opened the scoring in the sixth minute. Takaoka played a long arcing ball-ahead to Ocampo, who avoided goalkeeper James Pantemis — who had charged off his line — and rolled a shot from the edge of the penalty area inside the back post and into a wide-open net.

Mosquera slammed home a volley from outside the area off a clearance attempt to tie it 1-1 in the 36th minute and fed Da Costo for a first-touch finish from point-blank range give the Timbers a 2-1 lead in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

Pantemis finished with six saves.

The Whitecaps had 61% possession and outshot Portland 21-9, 9-4 on target.

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