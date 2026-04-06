Arteta: Arsenal must embrace losses ahead of Champions League quarterfinal at Sporting

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — After Arsenal’s first consecutive losses this season — taking trophies out of play — coach Mikel…

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — After Arsenal’s first consecutive losses this season — taking trophies out of play — coach Mikel Arteta wants his players to turn the pain of their last two results into gain.

Arteta has been drumming into his players to embrace their defeats in the FA Cup quarterfinals and English League Cup final and remember they’re still contending in the Premier League and Champions League.

Their immediate focus was the Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, and fighting off outside noise about yet another late-season swoon.

“What you have to be is clear,” he said on Monday. “Instead of panic understand if that happens why it happened, and bring clarity. And when you analyse that and you accept that you will be better. That’s it, and that’s the thing that we have to do.

“Have some perspective on how difficult it is. Feel that pain, feel that emotion, and use it to be better and to improve. There are a few things that we have discussed internally, and I’m very convinced that tomorrow we’re going to see that.

“I know what it means to them and I know how much they want it. Now is the moment to show it, and we have to do it tomorrow at the highest level. We are hungrier than ever, very excited and very, very motivated.”

Arteta welcomed good news regarding the availability of defender Gabriel Magalhães, midfielder Declan Rice and forward Leandro Trossard for the match against Sporting.

They were among 10 Arsenal players who missed games for their national team over the international break because of various issues.

Arteta also said Bukayo Saka and Jurriën Timber did not travel to Portugal but was hoping they will be fit to face Bournemouth on Saturday in the Premier League. Arsenal has a nine-point lead over Manchester City.

The coach said he asked striker Viktor Gyökeres for some insight on his former club Sporting.

Gyökeres is making his first return to the club that turned him into a globally renowned striker.

“Of course I did (ask him for insights), just to understand the dynamic, the culture here, and to have more information about them that we can use in our favour,” Arteta said. “They have a lot of qualities, what they’re doing is remarkable, and the record that they have at home is just incredible.”

Arteta said he felt Gyökeres was “very excited” about his return to play Sporting.

“He’s full of gratitude for his time here,” Arteta said. “(You can tell from) the way he talks about the club, the players, the staff, everybody around the club. The experience that he had in Sporting was such an important part of his journey.”

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