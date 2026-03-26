theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bonus for Sweet 16, MLB Opening Day

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Sign up and redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP to receive bonus bets on any college basketball and MLB game today, as both the Sweet 16 and MLB opening day are starting today. All new users who claim this offer will be able to redeem a $1000 bonus, allowing you to take home this generous bonus all for winning your first bet on the app.







New users will receive a $1,000 Bet Reset, ensuring that if your first wager up to $1,000 loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets.

ESPN BET rebranded to theScore Bet in December. The app is still the same and now they have even upgraded the signup bonus for your benefit.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Details

Before we dive into the college basketball slate and hunt for longshots, let’s review the essential details of this welcome offer so you are ready to claim your bonus.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 26th, 2026

This straightforward breakdown highlights exactly what is available across the board. By securing the $1,000 Bet Reset, you are fully equipped to maximize your action and seek out the smartest plays on the hardwood.

Unpacking the Welcome Offer

For new theScore Bet customers located in all legal online sports betting states where the sportsbook operates, a massive $1,000 Bet Reset awaits with no opt-in required.

Here is how we analyze the value: You can place your first cash wager on any available game or market. If your prediction falls short, the market hasn’t beaten you entirely—theScore Bet will refund 100% of your stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. It goes without saying, you do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate. You can comfortably wager a smaller amount and still receive 100% of it back if the bet loses, making this highly adaptable to your personal bankroll strategy.

If your first wager does settle as a loss, the refund will be applied within 72 hours and delivered as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible wager. These bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of receipt, giving you plenty of time to find the next market inefficiency to exploit.

Use theScore Bet College Basketball Bonus Today

Iowa Hawkeyes at Nebraska Cornhuskers: Nebraska -1.5 / Iowa +1.5 | O/U 131.5

Nebraska -1.5 / Iowa +1.5 | O/U 131.5 Illinois Fighting Illini at Houston Cougars: Houston -2.5 / Illinois +2.5 | O/U 140.5

Odds provided by theScore Bet and are accurate as of March 26, 2026.

Dive into two of the Sweet 16 games tonight with theScore Bet, with the main line odds listed above.

How to Activate the theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your premier welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to secure your analytical edge on the hardwood today:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download theScore Bet app. Register Your Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. This specific code is required to unlock your bonus.

Following the app download, account registration, and the successful entry of promo code WTOP, your activation process is just as easy. Simply make a deposit using one of theScore Bet’s secure payment methods, and place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any available market. If your initial prediction falls short, the $1,000 Bet Reset will automatically trigger to refund your stake, giving you the bankroll flexibility to stay in the game.