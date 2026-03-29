OG Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus + 5 100% Profit Boosts for Elite 8, MLB, NBA Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sports fans can get off to a fast start on Saturday’s action by redeeming this OG promo code offer. Set up a new account and secure five 100% profit boosts. Click here to get in on the action.







New players can win up to $150 in bonuses with this new promo. Each 100% profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings. Of course, picking a winner is easier said than done, but anyone who does will win bigger. OG should be a top option for sports fans looking to test out prediction markets. Don’t miss out on all the ways to win this weekend.

Click here to automatically activate this OG promo code offer and start with 5 100% profit boosts.

OG Promo Code Delivers 5 100% Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified March 29, 2026

There is nothing complicated about this offer from OG. Simply sign up and collect these five 100% profit boosts. Anyone who takes advantage of this offer will have maximum flexibility throughout the weekend.

It’s important to note that this offer is stretched out over the course of five days. New users will get a 100% profit boost to use on any Saturday matchup. Each new player will get another 100% profit boost and so on. In other words, this is an opportunity to win while getting a feel for the OG prediction market app.

How to Redeem This OG Promo Code Offer

Creating an account on OG is a quick and hassle-free process. It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards. Sign up on a computer or mobile device in a few simple steps:

Click here to automatically activate this offer. New users can skip the promo code by signing up with the links on this page.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the secure payment methods (instant bank transfer, credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc.)

Earn five 100% profit boosts to use on the NCAA Tournament, NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport.

March Madness Continues

Although OG has tons of sports markets available for new users, we expect to see a lot of interest in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. There are four Elite Eight games coming up. Take a look at how the matchups worked out in each region:

Midwest Region: #1 Michigan Wolverines vs. #6 Tennessee Volunteers

#1 Michigan Wolverines vs. #6 Tennessee Volunteers East Region: #1 Duke Blue Devils vs. #2 UConn Huskies

Florida is the only #1 seed out of the NCAA Tournament. Iowa is looking to continue its surprising run after knocking off the Gators and Nebraska. Boost the odds on any of these matchups by signing up and taking advantage of this OG promo.