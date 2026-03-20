OG Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for March Madness Predictions (March 20th)

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We are onto the second day of the NCAA Tournament, and you can use the OG.com promo code offer to start making your favorite predictions today. All new users are able to receive up to $100 in bonuses for any March Madness game today.







Create a new account to receive five straight days of a 100% profit boost, which starts today. Use these profit boost tokens on any March Madness game today, and boost your winnings by up to $20 with each profit boost token.

OG.com was launched just before the Super Bowl this year, and it is gaining traction in the prediction market industry. It was started by Crypto.com, and it delivers one of the most favorable welcome offers out there, too.

As for today, all eyes are going to be on the NCAA Tournament, of course. The first game tips off at 12:15 p.m. ET, and there are games pretty much the rest of the day. So, take advantage of this opportunity to claim profit boost tokens using this OG.com promo code offer.

OG.com Promo Code Offer to Receive 5 100% March Madness Profit Boosts

Offer Details Information OG.com Promo Code No Code Needed New Sleeper User Offer 5 x 100% Profit Boosts Offer Verified March 20, 2026

Signing up with this welcome offer is the perfect way to enjoy March Madness, as you will be able to receive a 100% profit boost token for five straight days, starting today. That way you can dive into any March Madness game from today until Sunday, and then still have extra profit boosts to use on the NBA or any other sport early next week.

There is no better time of the year to be a fan of college basketball, and the first weekend of the tournament specifically is about as good as it gets. So, use this welcome offer to start placing your favorite March Madness predictions.

NCAA Tournament Preview Today, March 20th

Just like yesterday, the slate gets started at 12:15 p.m. ET, and there are a total of 16 games on the docket for today.

First up is a fun game between Santa Clara and Kentucky, and the night ends with Missouri vs. Miami at 10:10. So far, no 1 or 2 seeds have been upset, although Duke had a scare, and for today we have Florida, Arizona, Purdue and Uconn hoping to avoid a catastrophe.

There is plenty to get into today, so make sure to sign up with this OG.com promo code offer to get started.

OG.com Promo Code Offer: Steps to Sign Up

Setting up a new account is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, there is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer. Follow these simple steps to get in on the action: