OG Promo Code: 5 x 100% Boosts + $150 Bonus For NBA, MLB, Other Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register with the OG promo code, you will have the opportunity to take advantage of two separate welcome rewards for tonight’s sports slate and the Final Four games this weekend. Click here and sign up to capitalize on one of the best prediction market offers for the upcoming week. You won’t need to input a code as using the links will automatically grab the top code.

The main offer is applicable to any sport, and with this, you will get five days of 100% profit boost tokens. These can be used for trades of up to $20. So, get 100% boosts for a total of up to $100 in trades over the course of your first five days after signing up.

OG also is running a NCAA Tournament special offer. With this, you can make $50 in trades for each round of the tournament and get $20 in bonuses for each time you reach that threshold. With the Final Four taking place on Saturday and the title game on Monday, you can get $40 in bonuses from those rounds. For tonight, the attention will be on the NBA and MLB. Look into games like Knicks vs. Rockets, Cavaliers vs. Lakers, Yankees vs. Mariners and Guardians vs. Dodgers. You can make a trade for any of these games with your first 100% profit boost

OG Promo Code: 5 x 100% Boosts

Offer Details Information OG Promo Code No Code Needed New OG User Offer 5 x 100% Boosts + $150 NCAAT Offer Offer Confirmed March 31st, 2026

OG is one of the most exciting prediction market platforms out there. It was launched just before this year’s Super Bowl, and it is powered by the popular cryptocurrency exchange, Crypto.com. As we mentioned above, a good choice would be to make your first trade for one of tonight’s NBA or MLB games. This allows you to put your first 100% profit boost token to work. With prediction markets, you will also be able to buy and sell your positions at any point in time. This differentiates these markets from placing a bet with a sportsbook. It is more favorable to users, as they can secure profits and mitigate losses.

Final Four Matchups

Looking ahead to the Final Four is a good choice, as you can start locking in your trades to get the bonuses from the NCAA Tournament special offer. In the first game, Illinois will take on UConn. These teams met earlier in the season, with UConn coming out on top. However, a lot has changed with both teams. Keaton Wagler was not the featured offensive player for Illinois back then. For UConn, Tarris Reed Jr. and Braylon Mullins were just returning from injuries. Later, two juggernauts in Michigan and Arizona play for a trip to the title game. The winner of this matchup will likely head into Monday night as a favorite, no matter the opponent.

OG Promo Code Sign-Up Offer

Click here to go to the landing page and start the sign-up process with OG. There, you will just have to enter basic personal information, like your legal name, birth date, address and more. Next, make a deposit with a secure payment method, like a credit card, debit card or several other options. Then, lock in your first trades to take advantage of your offers.