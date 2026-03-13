Flyers host the Blue Jackets after shootout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-21-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (31-23-11, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-21-11, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (31-23-11, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Flyers knocked off the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in a shootout.

Philadelphia is 31-23-11 overall with a 9-7-4 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Flyers have a 4-4-8 record in games decided by a goal.

Columbus has a 7-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 33-21-11 record overall. The Blue Jackets have a 10-7-10 record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blue Jackets won 5-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Zegras has scored 22 goals with 32 assists for the Flyers. Owen Tippett has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Zachary Werenski has 20 goals and 48 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Fantilli has scored six goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 5-1-4, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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