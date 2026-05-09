Child dies after falling 10 floors from Prince George’s Co. apartment building

The child, whose age has not been confirmed, was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive their injuries.

An investigation is underway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, after a child fell 10 floors from an apartment building in College Park.

Prince George’s County Police told WTOP first responders were called to the 9300 block of Cherry Hill Road in College Park at Seven Springs Apartments just after 9 p.m. Thursday night.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive their injuries.

Police have not identified the child or their parents and further details on the situation have not been released.

However, no charges are pending at this time.

This is the third incident where a child has fallen from the same building in less than a year. including one in August 2025 and another in November 2025.

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