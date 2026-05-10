Dodgers and Braves meet to decide series winner

Atlanta Braves (27-13, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-15, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Atlanta Braves (27-13, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (24-15, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (3-1, 2.02 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski (5-0, 1.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers -131, Braves +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has a 13-7 record in home games and a 24-15 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 19-4 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Atlanta has a 27-13 record overall and a 15-7 record on the road. The Braves have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .335.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andy Pages leads the Dodgers with 17 extra base hits (eight doubles and nine home runs). Freddie Freeman is 11 for 40 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Drake Baldwin has five doubles, nine home runs and 31 RBIs while hitting .298 for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 12 for 39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .247 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 6-4, .260 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (foot), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (back), Mookie Betts: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Casparius: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Landon Knack: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jake Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kike Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bobby Miller: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Dylan Dodd: 15-Day IL (back), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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