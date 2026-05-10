Phillies play the Rockies after Turner’s 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (16-24, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-22, third in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35…

Colorado Rockies (16-24, fourth in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (18-22, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (3-2, 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (3-2, 2.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -305, Rockies +243; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Colorado Rockies after Trea Turner had four hits on Saturday in a 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Philadelphia is 18-22 overall and 11-12 in home games. The Phillies have gone 9-5 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado has a 16-24 record overall and an 8-13 record in road games. The Rockies have hit 41 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 14 home runs while slugging .553. Brandon Marsh is 15 for 35 with three doubles, a triple and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Mickey Moniak has seven doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Rockies. T.J. Rumfield is 13 for 43 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .263 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rockies: 3-7, .260 batting average, 6.60 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Bryce Harper: day-to-day (migraine), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Rockies: McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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