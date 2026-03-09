Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Nuggets-Thunder, NBA, CBB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We have a massive Western Conference showdown tonight as the Denver Nuggets take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. If you’re looking to add some excitement to the broadcast, there is a fantastic welcome offer available right now. By using the Chalkboard promo code WTOP here , new users can claim a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick to use on the app.

Basically, a $100 initial deposit unlocks the full value of the bonus, giving us double the bankroll to attack daily fantasy. Make picks on this matchup, other NBA games and college basketball.

Score $100 Bonus with the Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

It’s the perfect time for new users to secure a sign-up bonus. The table below breaks down the current welcome offer available for this headline matchup.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New Chalkboard User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified March 9, 2026

Chalkboard Promo Code Offer Details

If you are a new Chalkboard customer looking to get in on the action for Nuggets vs. Thunder, this deposit match is a great way to maximize your entry. When you sign up using the promo code WTOP, Chalkboard provides a 100% deposit match up to $100.

It gets better, though. Beyond the deposit match, the offer includes a special free pick designed to boost your first entry. This incentive allows us to select a specific player to go over 0.5 points—essentially serving as a “free square” to help build a winning parlay.

And don’t forget, while the NBA is king tonight, we have college basketball conference tournaments kicking off this week, followed by the NCAA Tournament next week. This bonus capital comes at the perfect time to get involved in March.

NBA Markets for the Chalkboard Promo Tonight

With that deposit match bonus secured, we can dig into the player stat markets. The table below highlights projections for five of the biggest stars taking the court tonight, sorted by their points total. These figures represent the consensus lines available on the app right now.

Player Points O/U Assists O/U Rebounds O/U Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) 32.5 6.5 4.5 Nikola Jokic (DEN) 26.5 9.5 12.5 Donovan Mitchell (CLE) 26.5 5.5 4.5 Kawhi Leonard (LAC) 26.5 3.5 6.5 Jalen Brunson (NYK) 24.5 7.5 3.5

Data-Driven Matchup Analysis

While the stars like SGA and Jokic draw the headlines—especially with the recent friction and physicality between these two squads—the real value often lies in the data for the key role players.

In the headline game, Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon presents a very interesting case compared to his listed total. Chalkboard lists his points line at 12.5, yet the season data shows he is averaging 17.04 points per game through 24 appearances. This has a lot to do with his recent return.

I’m also seeing a discrepancy in the markets for the Knicks vs. Clippers contest involving Bennedict Mathurin. His points prop is currently set at 14.5, which is significantly lower than his season average of 17.92 points per game.

How to Register with the Chalkboard Promo Code

Just follow these steps to claim the deposit match and free pick before games on Monday night.