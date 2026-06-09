NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 1½ (216½) San Antonio MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 1½ (216½) San Antonio

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF N.Y Yankees OFF at CLEVELAND OFF Seattle -122 at BALTIMORE +104 at DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF Texas -126 at KANSAS CITY +108 at LA ANGELS -122 Houston +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at SAN FRANCISCO -120 Washington +102 at SAN DIEGO -164 Cincinnati +138 LA Dodgers -174 at PITTSBURGH +146 Arizona -110 at MIAMI -106 at N.Y METS -136 St. Louis +116 Chicago Cubs -164 at COLORADO +138

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -154 at TORONTO +130 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Atlanta OFF at ATHLETICS OFF Milwaukee OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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