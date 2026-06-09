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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 9, 2026, 4:41 PM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW YORK (216½) San Antonio

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY OFF Boston OFF
N.Y Yankees OFF at CLEVELAND OFF
Seattle -122 at BALTIMORE +104
at DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF
Texas -126 at KANSAS CITY +108
at LA ANGELS -122 Houston +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SAN FRANCISCO -120 Washington +102
at SAN DIEGO -164 Cincinnati +138
LA Dodgers -174 at PITTSBURGH +146
Arizona -110 at MIAMI -106
at N.Y METS -136 St. Louis +116
Chicago Cubs -164 at COLORADO +138

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -154 at TORONTO +130
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Atlanta OFF
at ATHLETICS OFF Milwaukee OFF

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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