NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 1½ (216½) San Antonio MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|1½
|(216½)
|San Antonio
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Seattle
|-122
|at BALTIMORE
|+104
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|Texas
|-126
|at KANSAS CITY
|+108
|at LA ANGELS
|-122
|Houston
|+104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-120
|Washington
|+102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-164
|Cincinnati
|+138
|LA Dodgers
|-174
|at PITTSBURGH
|+146
|Arizona
|-110
|at MIAMI
|-106
|at N.Y METS
|-136
|St. Louis
|+116
|Chicago Cubs
|-164
|at COLORADO
|+138
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-154
|at TORONTO
|+130
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at ATHLETICS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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