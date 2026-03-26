Boom Sports Promo Code WTOP100: Get $100 Bonus for MLB, NCAA Tournament

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with the latest Boom Sports promo code offer and set up a new account. This promo comes with a $100 risk-free entry for players to use on MLB, NCAA Tournament or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.







Thursday is one of the best sports days of the year. The season begins for most MLB teams with tons of games throughout the day. The NCAA Tournament also returns with four Sweet 16 games. New users who sign up with Boom will have the chance to raise the bar on any of the games this weekend.

Score $100 Risk-Free Entry With Boom Sports Promo Code

Boom Sorts Promo Code WTOP100 Welcome Offer $100 Risk-Free Entry In-App Promos Daily Wheel Spin, World Series of Picks, Discounts, Free Picks, Risk-Free Entries, Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On March 26, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward offer that players can apply to any game this week. New players can start with this risk-free entry on the NBA, NCAA Tournament, MLB, NHL, tennis, golf or any other sport. Anyone who picks a winner will take home straight cash.

However, anyone who loses on this initial pick will receive up to $100 back in bonuses. Think of this risk-free entry as a safety net. New players will have a chance to get a feel for the Boom app. With so much going on this week, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this risk-free entry.

NCAA Tournament Matchups

The Sweet 16 is officially here and there are tons of different ways to get in on the action with Boom. Here is the full schedule for Thursday’s NCAA Tournament games:

West Region: #2 Purdue Boilermakers vs. #11 Texas Longhorns

#2 Purdue Boilermakers vs. #11 Texas Longhorns South Region: #4 Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. #9 Iowa Hawkeyes

#4 Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. #9 Iowa Hawkeyes West Region: #1 Arizona Wildcats vs. #4 Arkansas Razorbacks

#1 Arizona Wildcats vs. #4 Arkansas Razorbacks South Region: #2 Houston Cougars vs. #3 Illinois Fighting Illini

Take a look at the Friday matchups as well:

East Region: #1 Duke Blue Devils vs. #5 St. John’s Red Storm

#1 Duke Blue Devils vs. #5 St. John’s Red Storm Midwest Region: #1 Michigan Wolverines vs. #4 Alabama Crimson Tide

#1 Michigan Wolverines vs. #4 Alabama Crimson Tide East Region: #2 Uconn Huskies vs. #3 Michigan State Spartans

#2 Uconn Huskies vs. #3 Michigan State Spartans Midwest Region: #2 Iowa State Cyclones vs. #6 Tennessee Volunteers

Boom Sports Promo Code: How to Sign Up

Creating a new account on Boom is a quick and stress-free process. In fact, new players won’t even need to input a promo code to unlock this offer. Instead, simply follow this step-by-step guide to get in on the action: