Booker and the Suns host conference foe Denver

Denver Nuggets (44-28, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (40-32, seventh in the Western Conference) Phoenix; Tuesday, 11…

Denver Nuggets (44-28, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (40-32, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Western Conference action.

The Suns are 25-20 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is at the bottom of the Western Conference scoring 42.5 points per game in the paint.

The Nuggets have gone 26-16 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference with 33.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 9.7.

The Suns average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Nuggets allow. The Nuggets score 9.8 more points per game (120.8) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.0).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nuggets won 130-112 in the last meeting on Nov. 30. Jokic led the Nuggets with 26 points, and Dillon Brooks led the Suns with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 25.5 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Suns. Jalen Green is averaging 23.5 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the past 10 games.

Jamal Murray is averaging 25.1 points and 7.1 assists for the Nuggets. Jokic is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 113.7 points, 39.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 123.0 points, 43.7 rebounds, 31.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot), Haywood Highsmith: day to day (knee), Royce O’Neale: day to day (knee), Amir Coffey: day to day (ankle).

Nuggets: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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