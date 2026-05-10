All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 25 13 .658 — New York 26 14 .650…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 25 13 .658 — New York 26 14 .650 — Toronto 18 21 .462 7½ Boston 17 22 .436 8½ Baltimore 17 23 .425 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 21 20 .512 — Kansas City 19 21 .475 1½ Chicago 18 21 .462 2 Detroit 18 22 .450 2½ Minnesota 17 23 .425 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 21 18 .538 — Seattle 19 21 .475 2½ Texas 18 21 .462 3 Houston 16 24 .400 5½ Los Angeles 15 25 .375 6½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 27 13 .675 — Washington 19 21 .475 8 Miami 18 22 .450 9 Philadelphia 18 22 .450 9 New York 15 24 .385 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 27 13 .675 — St. Louis 23 16 .590 3½ Milwaukee 21 16 .568 4½ Pittsburgh 22 18 .550 5 Cincinnati 21 19 .525 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 24 15 .615 — San Diego 23 16 .590 1 Arizona 18 20 .474 5½ Colorado 16 24 .400 8½ San Francisco 15 24 .385 9

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Houston 10, Cincinnati 0

Toronto 2, L.A. Angels 0

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 0

Athletics 4, Baltimore 3

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 4

Seattle 12, Chicago White Sox 8

Kansas City 4, Detroit 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Texas 1

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 14, L.A. Angels 1

Cincinnati 3, Houston 1

Athletics 6, Baltimore 2

Kansas City 5, Detroit 1

Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1, 11 innings

Texas 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 1

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Athletics (Severino 2-3) at Baltimore (Bassitt 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Martinez 3-1) at Boston (Tolle 1-1), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-2) at Toronto (Miles 1-0), 1:37 p.m.

Houston (Teng 1-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Morris 1-1) at Cleveland (Williams 5-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0) at Milwaukee (Henderson 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-1) at Texas (deGrom 2-2), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Hanifee 0-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-2), 7:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Houston 10, Cincinnati 0

Washington 3, Miami 2

Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Yankees 0

Colorado 9, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 7, Texas 1

St. Louis 6, San Diego 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1, 10 innings

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Houston 1

Miami 8, Washington 7

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3

Arizona 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Texas 6, Chicago Cubs 0

San Diego 4, St. Louis 2

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Pittsburgh 13, San Francisco 3

Sunday’s Games

Washington (Cavalli 1-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 12:15 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 3-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Teng 1-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0) at Milwaukee (Henderson 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-1) at Texas (deGrom 2-2), 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-4) at San Francisco (Mahle 1-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 5-0), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Brazobán 2-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Leahy 4-3) at San Diego (Buehler 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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