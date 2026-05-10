All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|New York
|26
|14
|.650
|—
|Toronto
|18
|21
|.462
|7½
|Boston
|17
|22
|.436
|8½
|Baltimore
|17
|23
|.425
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|21
|20
|.512
|—
|Kansas City
|19
|21
|.475
|1½
|Chicago
|18
|21
|.462
|2
|Detroit
|18
|22
|.450
|2½
|Minnesota
|17
|23
|.425
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|Seattle
|19
|21
|.475
|2½
|Texas
|18
|21
|.462
|3
|Houston
|16
|24
|.400
|5½
|Los Angeles
|15
|25
|.375
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Washington
|19
|21
|.475
|8
|Miami
|18
|22
|.450
|9
|Philadelphia
|18
|22
|.450
|9
|New York
|15
|24
|.385
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|St. Louis
|23
|16
|.590
|3½
|Milwaukee
|21
|16
|.568
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|22
|18
|.550
|5
|Cincinnati
|21
|19
|.525
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|24
|15
|.615
|—
|San Diego
|23
|16
|.590
|1
|Arizona
|18
|20
|.474
|5½
|Colorado
|16
|24
|.400
|8½
|San Francisco
|15
|24
|.385
|9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Houston 10, Cincinnati 0
Toronto 2, L.A. Angels 0
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 0
Athletics 4, Baltimore 3
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 4
Seattle 12, Chicago White Sox 8
Kansas City 4, Detroit 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Texas 1
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 14, L.A. Angels 1
Cincinnati 3, Houston 1
Athletics 6, Baltimore 2
Kansas City 5, Detroit 1
Minnesota 2, Cleveland 1, 11 innings
Texas 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 1
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Athletics (Severino 2-3) at Baltimore (Bassitt 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Martinez 3-1) at Boston (Tolle 1-1), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Soriano 5-2) at Toronto (Miles 1-0), 1:37 p.m.
Houston (Teng 1-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Morris 1-1) at Cleveland (Williams 5-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0) at Milwaukee (Henderson 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Martin 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-1) at Texas (deGrom 2-2), 2:35 p.m.
Detroit (Hanifee 0-0) at Kansas City (Cameron 2-2), 7:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, ppd., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Houston 10, Cincinnati 0
Washington 3, Miami 2
Milwaukee 6, N.Y. Yankees 0
Colorado 9, Philadelphia 7, 11 innings
Chicago Cubs 7, Texas 1
St. Louis 6, San Diego 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 1, 10 innings
San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Houston 1
Miami 8, Washington 7
Philadelphia 9, Colorado 3
Arizona 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Texas 6, Chicago Cubs 0
San Diego 4, St. Louis 2
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings
Atlanta 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
Pittsburgh 13, San Francisco 3
Sunday’s Games
Washington (Cavalli 1-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 12:15 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 3-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-2), 1:35 p.m.
Houston (Teng 1-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-0) at Milwaukee (Henderson 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-1) at Texas (deGrom 2-2), 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-4) at San Francisco (Mahle 1-4), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 5-0), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Brazobán 2-0) at Arizona (Rodriguez 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Leahy 4-3) at San Diego (Buehler 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.