Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Pistons-Cavaliers, NBA, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans looking to get in on the postseason action can use Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim an exciting welcome offer ahead of the Saturday NBA schedule. Right now, new Kalshi customers can get a $10 sign-up bonus that unlocks after making just $10 in trades on the platform. Click here to start signing up.

This introductory offer is the perfect way to get started, and it provides a straightforward entry into prediction markets for scheduled postseason matchups, including the Detroit Pistons taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as other NBA, NHL, and MLB games happening throughout the week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Welcome Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On May 9, 2026

This exciting promotion is strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers. Eligible users who sign up can take advantage of a $10 sign-up bonus to use on prediction markets for the upcoming NBA postseason slate, including the highly anticipated matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

To claim the offer, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus will then be officially unlocked after the user has made $10 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. The platform operates legally across all 50 states, and players must be at least 18 years old to participate. Once your initial $10 trading threshold is met, the bonus funds are ready to be utilized as the NBA playoffs continue.

Saturday NBA Playoffs Preview

Take a look at the available markets and true prediction probabilities for scheduled NBA postseason matchups. Instead of traditional platforms, Kalshi allows users to trade contracts based on the true probability of an event occurring.

Matchup Market Probability Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers DET 40% / CLE 60% Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers OKC 75% / LAL 25%

Looking at recent postseason performance, the Thunder justify their high market probability. Oklahoma City has consistently dominated possession and scoring efficiency, thoroughly outpacing the Lakers in overall performance metrics.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons emerge as an intriguing market position against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite lower probability metrics, Detroit holds a structural edge in key on-court matchups, while the Cavaliers enter the contest seeking to stabilize their recent inconsistencies.

The versatility of Kalshi’s platform extends well beyond the basketball court. Traders can also apply their bonus funds to upcoming prediction markets across other major sports. Whether you are projecting series outcomes in the NHL playoffs or predicting daily game winners in MLB, Kalshi provides a comprehensive exchange for all premier sports markets.

How to Unlock Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to activate your bonus and begin trading on matchups like the upcoming showdown between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and address). Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure you meet the legal trading requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to opt into the new customer offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Once your total trading volume reaches $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will become fully available in your Kalshi account, ready to be used on the remainder of the NBA postseason.