UFL Glance

All Times EDT UFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 5 2 0 .714 159 139 DC…

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA St. Louis 5 2 0 .714 159 139 DC 5 2 0 .714 209 135 Orlando 4 2 0 .667 121 97 Birmingham 3 4 0 .429 134 164 Louisville 3 4 0 .429 153 139 Arlington 3 4 0 .429 157 175 Houston 2 4 0 .333 102 162 Columbus 2 5 0 .286 150 174

Friday, May 8

St. Louis 31, Columbus 20

Saturday, May 9

Louisville 30, DC 13

Birmingham 21, Arlington 17, OT

Sunday, May 10

Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 15

Orlando vs Arlington at Fort Hood, TX, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 16

DC at Louisville, 12 p.m.

Houston at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 17

Columbus at Birmingham, 1 p.m.

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