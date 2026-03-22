BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for UConn-UCLA, CBB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the UCLA Bruins and UConn Huskies prepare for their highly anticipated NCAA Tournament showdown, new players can use a BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a lucrative welcome promotion.







Fans located in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania have the choice between two fantastic offers: a “Bet $10, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion or a $1,500 First Bet Offer, which refunds a losing initial wager up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Meanwhile, new users in all other participating states can secure the $1,500 First Bet Offer to use on any market for this Bruins-Huskies matchup, providing the perfect opportunity to get in on the action ahead of tip-off.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for UCLA-UConn, NCAA Tournament

New users looking to wager on the UCLA Bruins vs. UConn Huskies matchup can take advantage of exclusive welcome promotions based on their location. Review the table below for the specific bonus codes and offer details available in your state before placing your college basketball bets.

New customers can take advantage of exclusive welcome promotions when they sign up ahead of the UCLA Bruins vs. UConn Huskies matchup. If you are wagering from Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), or Pennsylvania (PA), you have the flexibility to choose between two generous offers. You can opt for the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which awards you $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying $10 wager wins. Alternatively, new players in those three states can select the $1,500 First Bet Offer.

For users located in all other participating US states, the $1,500 First Bet Offer is the exclusive welcome promotion available. With this offer, you can wager up to $1,500 on your initial college basketball bet with added peace of mind. If your first bet on the Bruins or Huskies comes up short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, giving you another chance to build your bankroll during the postseason.

How to Activate This BetMGM Offer

Getting started and claiming your promotion ahead of the UCLA Bruins vs. UConn Huskies matchup is a straightforward process. To unlock the offer, follow these steps:

Register an Account: You will need to create and register a new account with BetMGM. The sign-up process is quick and will require you to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Bonus Code: During the registration process, you will be prompted to enter a promo code. Choose the code that applies to your location: Use bonus code TOP150 if you are located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), or Pennsylvania (PA).

if you are located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), or Pennsylvania (PA). Use bonus code TOP1500 if you are located in all other participating states. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is verified and the correct code is applied, you must deposit at least $10. BetMGM offers a variety of secure methods to fund your account.

After your initial deposit of $10 or more clears, your offer will be activated and you will be ready to place your wagers on this exciting postseason clash.