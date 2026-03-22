BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 for Bonus Kansas-St. John’s, NCAA Tournament Games

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Dive into a Sunday full of March Madness games with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Create a new account to get started, and you will receive either a $150 betting bonus or $1,500 first bet offer, depending on your location, and get set for games like Kansas-St. John’s and Sunday night NCAA Tournament action.







New users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will receive a $150 bonus by placing a $10 wager on the app that settles as a win.

Meanwhile, new users in all other eligible states can take advantage of the $1,500 first-bet offer, making it the perfect time to sign up and confidently place your opening wager on this critical college hoops showdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code for College Basketball Bonus

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 22nd, 2026

Depending on the state you are playing from, BetMGM provides a unique path to kick-start your college basketball betting portfolio. We put a lot of stock in having options, and for new players located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you have the flexibility to choose between two elite promotions. You can opt for a special “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” offer—which pays out if your initial $10 moneyline or spread wager is a winner—or you can choose a massive $1,500 first-bet offer.

If you select the $1,500 first-bet offer, you can place your opening wager up to $1,500 with the security of knowing that if it loses, your account will be refunded with bonus bets equal to your initial stake. It does stand to reason that this popular first-bet promotion is the standard welcome offer available to new users in all other participating US states. It ensures bettors across the country have a premium safety net for tonight’s hardwood action, allowing you to hunt for a longshot or lay the juice on a heavy favorite without sweating the variance.

March Madness Odds, Preview via BetMGM

If you are looking to get in on the action and find some underlying value, here are the latest consensus odds from BetMGM for tonight’s marquee college basketball matchups:

#7 UCLA Bruins at #2 UConn Huskies (8:45 p.m. ET) Moneyline: UCLA +165 / UConn -200 Spread: UCLA +4.5 (-110) / UConn -4.5 (-110) Total: 137.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

#5 Texas Tech Red Raiders at #4 Alabama Crimson Tide (9:45 p.m. ET) Moneyline: Texas Tech -115 / Alabama -105 Spread: Texas Tech -1.5 (+100) / Alabama +1.5 (-120) Total: 164.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)



When handicapping tonight’s slate, we put a lot of stock in situational context and player status. The highlight of the evening is an 8:45 p.m. ET clash where the #7 seed UCLA Bruins face the #2 seed UConn Huskies. UConn is riding high after Tarris Reed Jr. posted video-game numbers in the first round—an unstoppable 31 points and 27 rebounds on 80% shooting. However, UCLA relies on elite defensive disruption, led by Donovan Dent’s quick hands and Xavier Booker’s rim protection. The big red flag here is UCLA missing key forward Tyler Bilodeau to a knee injury. Without him, containing Reed and Alex Karaban on the glass will be a uniquely tall task.

Meanwhile, at 9:45 p.m. ET, expect an absolute track meet when #5 Texas Tech faces #4 Alabama. The market expects fireworks, pricing the total at a massive 164.5. Alabama’s offense runs through Labaron Philon Jr., who just dropped an electric 29-8-7 stat line. Texas Tech will answer with freshman Jaylen Petty, fresh off a 24-point clinic where he shot 64.3% from the floor. Despite missing star forward JT Toppin to a season-ending injury, Texas Tech’s collective rebounding and defensive grit match up incredibly well against a fast-paced Tide squad that lacks a consistent interior presence.

How to Sign Up With the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started with your new account and claiming your promotional offer is a quick and seamless process. Just follow these simple steps to get ready for tonight’s college basketball action: