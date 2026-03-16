Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus for NBA, March Madness Games

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All new users who redeem the bet365 bonus code are able to secure a welcome bonus for all NBA games Monday, or get a head start on March Madness starting later this week. You won’t need to use a bonus code, as clicking through this link will secure the optimal $365 bonus.







Place a $10 wager on any NBA or CBB game today to get started. The outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what to use for today’s games.

Additionally, new bet365 users registering from Pennsylvania will receive 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while users signing up in New Jersey will be credited with 10 Golden Chips for their online casino.

Note: Users in Illinois will alternatively receive a bet $5, get $150 bonus.

Bet365 Bonus Code for NBA, March Madness Bonus

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 16th, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Details

We put a lot of stock in finding value, and this bet365 bonus code delivers exactly that. New bet365 users can secure $365 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10, and it does not matter if your bet wins or loses. To qualify, your initial wager must carry minimum odds of -500—so a -450 moneyline selection is perfectly fine, but a heavy -800 favorite is off the board. As long as the bet settles within 30 days of claiming the offer, you are good to go. Once those bonus bets hit your account, they are valid for 7 days before expiring.

Don’t forget the regional perks: new users in Pennsylvania get 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while New Jersey bettors receive an extra 10 Golden Chips for casino play alongside their standard welcome package.

Lakers-Rockets Betting Preview via Bet365

The Los Angeles Lakers (67 games played) hit the road to clash with the Houston Rockets (66 games played) on March 16, 2026, at 09:30 PM EDT. The stakes couldn’t be higher, as both squads are currently tied for the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference. This matchup carries massive playoff implications, with the winner potentially securing a crucial tiebreaker and keeping themselves out of the dreaded play-in tournament picture.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets Spread +2.5 (-110) -2.5 (-110) Moneyline +125 -150 Total Points Over 227 (-110) Under 227 (-110)

Odds as of March 16, 2026 from Bet365.

When dissecting the betting markets for this pivotal showdown, it goes without saying that we are looking at a fascinating stylistic clash. The Los Angeles Lakers bring a potent offense that is peaking at the right time. Furthermore, the Lakers have been incredibly resilient as underdogs recently, going 3-1 against the spread as an underdog over their last four contests.

Conversely, the Houston Rockets have been sliding a bit offensively but still boast a stout defense that allows just 109.9 points per game and holds an impressive 110.2 defensive rating overall. Houston has dominated the glass this season, securing 54.9% of all available rebounds compared to Los Angeles’s 50.0%. This rebounding edge could prove pivotal in a tightly contested 2.5-point spread.

How to Redeem the Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Getting started ahead of tip-off is a seamless process. If you are a new customer looking to grab this longshot-friendly bankroll boost, just follow these simple steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new account with standard personal information, including your name, date of birth, physical address, and email.

Create a new account with standard personal information, including your name, date of birth, physical address, and email. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to officially opt into the promotion.

During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the bet365 bonus code to officially opt into the promotion. Opt-In on Mobile: Once your account is verified, log in and claim the offer via the bet365 app.

Once your account is verified, log in and claim the offer via the bet365 app. Fund Your Bankroll: Head over to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the secure payment methods.

Head over to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Finally, place a qualifying bet of at least $10 to activate the offer. You can back the Los Angeles Lakers, the Houston Rockets, or look for value in any other eligible betting market.

Once your initial wager settles, the $365 in bonus bets will be automatically credited to your account, giving you plenty of ammunition to attack the NBA futures prices and upcoming playoff lines.