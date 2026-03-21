Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $365 Bonus for High Point-Arkansas, Any NCAAB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball fans looking to wager on the upcoming VCU Rams vs. Illinois Fighting Illini matchup can take advantage of a highly lucrative welcome offer by using the bet365 bonus code WTOP365. New bet365 users can bet $10 and will get $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins, as long as you wager $10 in qualifying bets that all settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.







It should be noted that bet365 offers users in Illinois a bet $10, get $150 bonus ahead of this game.

Best bet365 Bonus Code for College Basketball

The exclusive bet365 bonus code unlocks a guaranteed $365 in bonus bets for new users who place a simple $10 wager, and the bonus is awarded regardless of whether you win the bet or not. To qualify for this generous promotion, your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and must include at least one selection with minimum odds of -500. This means a -450 selection is good, but a heavy favorite at -800 odds would not qualify. Once your initial bet settles, the bonus bets will be added to your balance, where they will expire 7 days after being added to your bonus bets balance.

As part of this offer, localized benefits are available for specific states. New bet365 users from Pennsylvania will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new bet365 users from New Jersey will also get 10 Golden Chips for their online casino experience.

Lock in bet365 College Basketball Bonus Code on VCU Rams vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

The No. 11 seed VCU Rams (28-7) take on the No. 3 seed and 13th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini (25-8) in a highly anticipated Round of 32 matchup at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Tip-off is scheduled for March 21, 2026, at 7:50 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Illinois Fighting Illini enter this game riding high off a dominant 105-70 victory over Penn, driven by their national championship-level freshman duo. Meanwhile, the VCU Rams arrive as the ultimate Cinderella story, fresh off an incredible 19-point comeback and overtime upset against North Carolina, bringing their resilient underdog identity into this high-stakes clash.

VCU Rams vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Odds & Analysis

Entering the contest as hefty -575 moneyline favorites, the Illinois Fighting Illini bring terrifying offensive firepower and a massive rebounding advantage to the hardwood. They scored an eye-popping 105 points in their opening-round win, leaning heavily on the dominant interior presence of freshman forward David Mirkovic.

Mirkovic set an Illinois tournament record with a massive 29-point, 17-rebound performance in his last game. The offense is brilliantly orchestrated by freshman guard Keaton Wagler, who contributed 18 points and dished out 7 assists. If the Illinois Fighting Illini win, head coach Brad Underwood will secure his 300th career Division I victory.

The VCU Rams, currently priced as +425 underdogs, have the offensive weapons and gritty defense to put up a serious fight. VCU is trending up at the perfect time, having won 17 of its last 18 games. The Rams are spearheaded by the electrifying play of sophomore guard Terrence Hill Jr., who erupted for a career-high 34 points off the bench in their recent 82-78 overtime thriller against North Carolina.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started and securing your welcome bonus ahead of the VCU Rams vs. Illinois Fighting Illini showdown is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate the offer: