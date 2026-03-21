Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus on Any March Madness Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into the second round of the NCAA Tournament today after activating the bet365 bonus code offer. No bonus code is needed, as clicking through this link will secure the optimal $365 bonus to use on all March Madness games today.







Place a $10 wager on any NCAA Tournament game today to get started. The best part about this welcome offer is that the outcome of that initial wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what to use for today’s games.

Additionally, new bet365 users registering from Pennsylvania will receive 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while users signing up in New Jersey will be credited with 10 Golden Chips for their online casino.

Note: Users in Illinois will alternatively receive a bet $5, get $150 bonus.

Claim the Best Bet365 Bonus Code for College Basketball Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 21st, 2026

Bet365 Bonus Code: Digging Into the Details

Let’s talk market inefficiencies and longshot potential. The bet365 bonus code gives new bettors the ultimate bankroll builder by unlocking $365 in bonus bets after a simple $10 qualifying wager. It does stand to reason that you will want to use this on a game with solid value, but the beautiful part is that your $365 bonus pays out no matter what happens on the hardwood. Your qualifying bet simply needs to carry minimum odds of -500 or greater—meaning a spread bet at -110 or a heavy favorite at -450 does the trick, but an extreme favorite priced at -800 will not. Just ensure your wager settles within 30 days of claiming the promo, and remember that the bonus bets expire 7 days after hitting your account balance.

If you are operating out of specific states, the value only increases. Bettors registering from Pennsylvania also receive 50 spins for the bet365 online casino. Meanwhile, new users in New Jersey add 10 Golden Chips to their casino portfolio alongside the standard $365 sportsbook bonus.

Use Bet365 for March Madness Games Today

The #11 Michigan State Spartans (26-7) meet the #23 Louisville Cardinals (24-10) in a highly anticipated NCAA Tournament clash at 2:45 p.m. ET. The Spartans arrive fresh off a dominant 92-67 rout of North Dakota State, leaning heavily on the physical, rebounding-focused culture that has become a staple of head coach Tom Izzo’s 28 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

On the other side, the Cardinals just secured their first tournament win under Pat Kelsey by edging South Florida 83-79. With Michigan State seeking its 17th Sweet 16 under Izzo and Louisville chasing its first second-weekend appearance since 2015, the situational stakes and contrasting styles make this a phenomenal spot to target for betting value.

Louisville vs. Michigan State Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Louisville Cardinals Michigan State Spartans Spread +4.5 (-109) -4.5 (-110) Moneyline +163 -197 Total Points Over 151.5 (-105) Under 151.5 (-115)

As you can see, the Michigan State Spartans are laying -4.5 points, heavily backed by an elite +11.6 rebounding margin and a highly efficient offense. We’ve seen time and time again that tournament success often hinges on frontcourt dominance, and Michigan State has plenty of it. Carson Cooper just posted 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Coen Carr’s explosive athleticism (highlighted by an 87.1% true shooting percentage) and Jaxon Kohler’s paint presence give them a massive edge inside.

Conversely, we have to look at the personnel shifts for the Louisville Cardinals. They are stepping in as +4.5 underdogs with plenty of offensive firepower, fueled by their dynamic backcourt. Isaac McKneely is coming off a red-hot 23-point performance where he shot 7-for-10 from three-point range, and Ryan Conwell continues to produce himself. However, a major red flag for value bettors is the status of Louisville freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr., who has been ruled out with a back issue. Down a key rotation piece, the Cardinals will be entirely reliant on their perimeter shooting to crack Izzo’s stout defensive front.

Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: How to Sign Up

Securing your bankroll ahead of tip-off is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to lock in your college basketball welcome offer using the bet365 bonus code:

Register Your Account: Create a new bet365 account by providing your standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). RRemember, no code is needed, simply sign up using the links available on this page.emember, no code is needed, simply sign up using the links available on this page. Claim the Offer: Download the bet365 app, log in, and head to your account menu to officially claim the promotion. Make a Secure Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum deposit of $10 using one of the sportsbook’s approved, secure payment methods. Place a Qualifying Bet: Find a market with some value—like the Michigan State Spartans covering the spread—and place a qualifying wager of at least $10.

Once that initial ticket settles, your $365 in bonus bets will hit your account, equipping you with plenty of ammunition to attack the rest of the college basketball futures prices and game lines.