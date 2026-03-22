Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus for Any NCAA Tournament Games

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All new users can activate the bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock a fantastic welcome bonus for any March Madness game today. You won’t need to use a bonus code, as clicking through this link will secure this $365 bonus.







Place a $10 wager on any NCAA Tournament game today. The outcome of that wager does not matter, so you will receive that $365 bonus no matter what.

Additionally, new bet365 users registering from Pennsylvania will receive 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, while users signing up in New Jersey will be credited with 10 Golden Chips for their online casino. Users in Illinois will alternatively receive a bet $5, get $150 bonus.

Bet365 Bonus Code Offer for $365 NCAA Tournament Bonus

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Needed new bet365 User Offer Bet $10 Get $365 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified March 22nd, 2026

When evaluating futures prices and daily cards, we put a lot of stock in maximizing value, and that is exactly what this bet365 Bonus Code provides. New bet365 users can get $365 in bonus bets when wagering just $10, regardless of whether you win the bet or not. To ensure you lock in this value, your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and have minimum odds of -500. This means a -450 selection is good to go, but backing a heavy favorite at -800 will not count toward the promotion.

Once your bonus bets hit your account, they will expire seven days after being added to your bonus bets balance, giving you a great window to hunt for longshot value. It goes without saying, but bettors in select states get a little extra on top. Users from Pennsylvania will also get 50 spins for bet365’s online casino, while new bet365 users from New Jersey will also get 10 Golden Chips for their online casino.

College Basketball Odds Tonight via Bet365

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Tip-Off #23 Tennessee Volunteers vs. #9 Virginia Cavaliers TENN -1.5 / UVA +1.5 137.5 6:10 p.m. ET #9 Utah State Aggies vs. #2 Arizona Wildcats ARIZ -11.5 / USU +11.5 154.5 7:50 p.m. ET

Tonight’s NCAA Tournament second-round schedule features a tight Midwest Region clash as the #23 Tennessee Volunteers take on the #9 Virginia Cavaliers at 6:10 p.m. ET. Oddsmakers expect a defensive grind, positioning the Volunteers as narrow 1.5-point favorites with a low game total of 137.5. Tennessee will lean heavily on the explosive playmaking of transfer guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie, who just dropped 29 points and nine assists—including six three-pointers—against Miami (OH). Virginia brings its own offensive spark in graduate transfer Jacari White, who erupted for 26 points off the bench in their comeback win over Wright State, shooting a blistering 6-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Out in the West Region at 7:50 p.m. ET, the #2 Arizona Wildcats are heavy 11.5-point favorites against the #9 Utah State Aggies in a matchup boasting a high 154.5 consensus total. Arizona’s balanced attack is led by freshman phenom Brayden Burries, who dropped 18 points in the first round, and forward Ivan Kharchenkov, who comes off a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double. To keep pace and look for a longshot cover, Utah State will need massive performances from their backcourt duo. Mason Falslev (22 points, seven rebounds in the first round) and MJ Collins Jr. (20 points) proved they can execute under pressure after rallying to upset Villanova.

How to Sign Up With This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started with your new account is simple. We’ve seen time and time again that jumping on these promotions early is the smartest way to build your bankroll. Follow these straightforward steps to secure your bonus ahead of tonight’s college basketball action: