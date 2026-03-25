Avalanche visit the Jets on 3-game win streak

Colorado Avalanche (47-13-10, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (30-29-12, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Colorado Avalanche (47-13-10, in the Central Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (30-29-12, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Winnipeg Jets.

Winnipeg is 9-7-4 against the Central Division and 30-29-12 overall. The Jets have gone 11-11-8 in games decided by one goal.

Colorado is 47-13-10 overall with a 13-3-5 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche are 23-6-6 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Jets won 3-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Vilardi has 27 goals and 32 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 46 goals and 69 assists for the Avalanche. Martin Necas has seven goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 1.9 penalties and 4.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Nino Niederreiter: out (lower body), Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower body), Colin Miller: out (knee).

Avalanche: Nicolas Roy: day to day (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen: out (upper-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.