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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 10, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
New York (214½) at PHILADELPHIA
San Antonio (218½) at MINNESOTA

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Athletics -111 at BALTIMORE -108
at BOSTON -136 Tampa Bay +114
LA Angels -112 at TORONTO -107
at CLEVELAND -163 Minnesota +137
Seattle -132 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +111
at KANSAS CITY -131 Detroit +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -134 Washington +114
at PHILADELPHIA -306 Colorado +244
Pittsburgh -111 at SAN FRANCISCO -108
at LA DODGERS -186 Atlanta +154
N.Y Mets -113 at ARIZONA -106
at SAN DIEGO -136 St. Louis +114

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -118 Houston -101
N.Y Yankees -122 at MILWAUKEE +102
at TEXAS -126 Chicago Cubs +106

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MONTREAL -125 Buffalo +105
Vegas -119 at ANAHEIM -101

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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