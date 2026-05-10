NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 1½ (214½) at PHILADELPHIA San Antonio 4½ (218½) at MINNESOTA MLB Sunday…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 1½ (214½) at PHILADELPHIA San Antonio 4½ (218½) at MINNESOTA

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Athletics -111 at BALTIMORE -108 at BOSTON -136 Tampa Bay +114 LA Angels -112 at TORONTO -107 at CLEVELAND -163 Minnesota +137 Seattle -132 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +111 at KANSAS CITY -131 Detroit +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -134 Washington +114 at PHILADELPHIA -306 Colorado +244 Pittsburgh -111 at SAN FRANCISCO -108 at LA DODGERS -186 Atlanta +154 N.Y Mets -113 at ARIZONA -106 at SAN DIEGO -136 St. Louis +114

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -118 Houston -101 N.Y Yankees -122 at MILWAUKEE +102 at TEXAS -126 Chicago Cubs +106

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MONTREAL -125 Buffalo +105 Vegas -119 at ANAHEIM -101

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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