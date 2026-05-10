NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New York 1½ (214½) at PHILADELPHIA San Antonio 4½ (218½) at MINNESOTA MLB Sunday…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|New York
|1½
|(214½)
|at PHILADELPHIA
|San Antonio
|4½
|(218½)
|at MINNESOTA
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Athletics
|-111
|at BALTIMORE
|-108
|at BOSTON
|-136
|Tampa Bay
|+114
|LA Angels
|-112
|at TORONTO
|-107
|at CLEVELAND
|-163
|Minnesota
|+137
|Seattle
|-132
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+111
|at KANSAS CITY
|-131
|Detroit
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-134
|Washington
|+114
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-306
|Colorado
|+244
|Pittsburgh
|-111
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-108
|at LA DODGERS
|-186
|Atlanta
|+154
|N.Y Mets
|-113
|at ARIZONA
|-106
|at SAN DIEGO
|-136
|St. Louis
|+114
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-118
|Houston
|-101
|N.Y Yankees
|-122
|at MILWAUKEE
|+102
|at TEXAS
|-126
|Chicago Cubs
|+106
National Hockey League (NHL)
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MONTREAL
|-125
|Buffalo
|+105
|Vegas
|-119
|at ANAHEIM
|-101
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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