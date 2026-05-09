Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Thunder-Lakers + UFC 328 Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Starting a new account with the Kalshi promo code WTOP will give you $10 in bonuses to trade on all of today’s NBA and NHL postseason games. All you have to do is click here and trade $10 to get your reward.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For $10 Trading Bonus

Before trading on today’s games, review the fundamental welcome offer details below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promotion Confirmed May 9th, 2026

For new Kalshi customers looking to capitalize on today’s NBA postseason slate, this promo code unlocks an accessible $10 sign-up bonus. To initiate the process, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the requirement is simple: execute $10 in total trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Once that trading threshold is successfully met, the $10 bonus is unlocked and credited directly to your account. This promotion is explicitly reserved for new Kalshi customers, is legally available across all 50 states, and requires users to be at least 18 years of age to participate.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today

Matchup Probability Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers CLE 61% / DET 39% Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers OKC 75% / LAL 25%

When utilizing your promotional funds, calculating potential returns is a straightforward mathematical exercise. Trading $10 on today’s heaviest favorite—the Oklahoma City Thunder—would yield a marginal profit. Conversely, backing the slate’s heaviest underdog—the Los Angeles Lakers—with that same $10 trade would return a large profit if they manage to secure an outright upset.

Evaluating the primary Eastern Conference matchup requires looking beneath the surface odds. While the visiting Detroit Pistons are underdogs, they boast a strong 8.4 regular season Net Rating. The host Cleveland Cavaliers have a 4.1 Net Rating. This data suggests Detroit holds underlying statistical value despite their underdog status.

In the Western Conference matchup, the Thunder are heavily favored for a quantifiable reason. Oklahoma City has a 11.1 regular season Net Rating and has not lost a game in the postseason. Their opponents, the Lakers, have a 1.5 Net Rating and trail the series 2-0.

Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Prediction Markets

In addition to the NBA slate, new Kalshi customers can also apply their platform access to today’s Stanley Cup Playoff games. The daily schedule features a compelling Eastern Conference clash between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers, alongside a Western Conference matchup pitting the Colorado Avalanche against the Minnesota Wild. Executing trades on these NHL postseason matchups provides another viable avenue to reach your required trading volume.

Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome offer is a logical, step-by-step process. Follow the instructions below to claim your bonus: