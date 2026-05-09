PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Claim $50 In Lineups For Thunder-Lakers, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with the PrizePicks promo code WTOP to get ready for this weekend’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Lock in a $5 play and get $50 in lineups credited to your account after you click here and sign up.

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: $50 In Lineups This Weekend

Here is the essential data you need to claim this exclusive offer:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions $50 provided as Lineups. 18+ in eligible areas; restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. PLAY RESPONSIBLY: Call 1-800-426-2537 or visit ncpgambling.org for help. See prizepicks.com/newuseroffer for details. Offer Confirmed May 9 by WTOP

Promo Code Overview

The latest PrizePicks promo code delivers a clear opportunity to capitalize on the postseason. By claiming this welcome offer, users can sign up and play $5 on any combination of player projections to receive $50 in lineups. Your $50 in lineups is secured as soon as the initial play is submitted.

Please note that this promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To successfully activate the offer, you must meet your local jurisdiction’s age requirements and be physically located within a participating state at the time of your registration and gameplay.

PrizePicks NBA Saturday Projections

If you are looking to build out your lineups with the latest promo, tonight’s slate offers several options.

Player Opponent PPG Points Projection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Lakers 31.1 29.5 Cade Cunningham Cleveland Cavaliers 23.9 26.5 Donovan Mitchell Detroit Pistons 27.9 25.5 LeBron James Oklahoma City Thunder 20.9 21.5 Austin Reaves Oklahoma City Thunder 23.3 21.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tops the board tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers with a point projection set at 29.5. This line sits just a fraction above his impressive postseason average of 29.2 points per game. He remains the primary offensive engine for the Thunder, commanding a massive 32.3% usage rate that provides a secure floor for volume.

Conversely, Cade Cunningham presents a fascinating statistical disparity. While his points projection sits at 26.5, Cunningham has been averaging 30.6 points per game in the playoffs. Drawing a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, his projection rests more than four points below his postseason production—a significant gap that merits consideration when structuring a lineup.

In Los Angeles, LeBron James takes the floor against the Thunder with a points projection of 21.5. Despite being deep into his postseason campaign, James continues to average a robust 23.6 points per game. His backcourt teammate, Austin Reaves, shares the exact same 21.5 projection but enters the contest averaging 19 points per postseason game.

Today’s Stanley Cup Playoff Matchups

While the NBA slate provides ample opportunity for lineup building, the action extends to the ice with today’s Stanley Cup Playoff games. Players looking to diversify their portfolio across sports can also evaluate projections for these critical postseason NHL matchups:

Hurricanes vs. Flyers

Avalanche vs. Wild

Sign Up With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Unlocking your $50 in lineups requires a straightforward, step-by-step process. To claim this offer, proceed through the following steps:

Sign Up: Create and register a new account here using your standard personal information. You must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements to be eligible. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP to qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your First Play: Create and make a $5 play using the available player projections on the board.

Once your initial $5 play is locked in, the $50 in lineups will be activated. The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on receiving this offer; the $50 in lineups is issued regardless of whether your initial play wins or loses.