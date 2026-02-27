Usyk scheduled for a dramatic WBC title defense at Egypt’s Pyramids against Rico Verhoeven

Oleksandr Usyk is scheduled to defend his WBC heavyweight title in May against kickboxer Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of…

Oleksandr Usyk is scheduled to defend his WBC heavyweight title in May against kickboxer Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, fight organizers announced on Friday.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) hasn’t fought since a fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London in July.

The May 23 bout, dubbed “Glory in Giza,” will be the first title fight held in Egypt, according to The Ring magazine.

Verhoeven is 66-10 with 21 KOs as a kickboxer, but has not competed as a boxer since 2014.

“I truly respect people who reach the very top in their sport,” Usyk said in a statement. “Rico is one of them — a powerful athlete and a great champion. He’s truly the king of kickboxing. Being a champion isn’t just about belts.

“I’m ready and looking forward to meeting him in the ring. It’s going to be a unique experience for both of us, a big night is coming.”

Usyk has won six fights in four years, with two wins each over Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Dubois.

“I spent twelve years as the undisputed heavyweight kickboxing champion and accomplished everything I set out to accomplish,” Verhoeven said. “But staying at the top for that long didn’t take away from the hunger, it strengthened it.

“Usyk is the undisputed in boxing. That’s the kind of challenge that motivated me. Undisputed versus undisputed. The best versus the best.”

