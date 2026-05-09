ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Now Gets $1,000 theScore Bet Bonus for NBA, MLB, NHL Games

Photo Credit Craig Dudek Photo Credit Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit Craig Dudek Photo Credit Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the ESPN BET promo code WTOP, you can redeem a $1,000 bet reset offer within the app that was rebranded to theScore Bet. This gives you a perfect opportunity to bet on today’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Click here to register.

ESPN BET Promo Code Overview

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP New theScore Bet User Offer (All Participating States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Verified May 9th, 2026

For new theScore Bet customers across all eligible legal sports betting states, the welcome offer deploys a unified $1,000 Bet Reset. With no opt-in required beyond entering the ESPN BET promo code WTOP, users can confidently place a first cash wager on any available market or game.

If your initial wager settles as a loss, the sportsbook refunds 100% of your stake, up to $1,000. This refund is distributed mathematically as five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. You are not required to risk the maximum $1,000; any qualifying wager up to that ceiling is fully protected. These bonus bets are credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling and carry a strict seven-day expiration window.

ESPN BET NBA Promo With theScore Bet Today

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers: Cavaliers -4.5 (-105) / Pistons +4.5 (-115) | O/U 211.5

Cavaliers -4.5 (-105) / Pistons +4.5 (-115) | O/U 211.5 Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers: Thunder -8.5 (-115) / Lakers +8.5 (-105) | O/U 211.5

To understand the potential return on investment, consider the math behind these odds. A $10 wager on the day’s heaviest moneyline favorite, the Oklahoma City Thunder, would net a profit of $2.50. Conversely, a $10 bet on the biggest underdog, the Los Angeles Lakers (+300), would yield a $30 profit. For a standard spread bet priced at -110, a $10 wager returns $9.09 in profit. If you leverage the full $1,000 capacity of the welcome offer, those exact same wagers would result in respective profits of $250 (Thunder), $3,000 (Lakers), and $909.09 (standard -110 spread).

When evaluating these matchups, efficiency metrics provide a clear narrative. In the early game, Detroit boasts a strong 8.4 regular season Net Rating, outpacing Cleveland’s 4.1 Net Rating. For the late game, the Thunder operate as a dominant force with a massive 11.1 Net Rating, significantly outperforming the Lakers’ 1.5 Net Rating. These underlying statistics indicate that the road teams possess distinct advantages in overall efficiency and control of the glass.

Applying The Offer To The Stanley Cup Playoffs

Beyond the hardwood, the ESPN BET promo code can also be leveraged on today’s NHL postseason action. The Stanley Cup Playoffs feature a compelling slate, including critical matchups between the Carolina Hurricanes and Philadelphia Flyers, as well as the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio, the $1,000 Bet Reset applies seamlessly to moneyline, puck line, or player prop wagers in these pivotal series, operating under the exact same risk-mitigating mechanics.

Sign Up WithESPN BET Promo Code WTOP At theScore Bet

Securing your welcome bonus requires a structured, straightforward process. Follow these steps to successfully activate your offer ahead of today’s matchups:

Register an Account: Click here and follow the prompts to create your account. You will need to provide standard personal data—such as your name, address, date of birth, and email—to satisfy identity verification protocols. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration sequence, it is imperative that you enter the ESPN BET promo code WTOP. You must input this code to ensure eligibility for the welcome offer. Deposit and Wager: Fund your account using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Finally, place your first real-cash wager (up to $1,000) on any available market at theScore Bet.

If your initial bet loses, the $1,000 Bet Reset will automatically trigger, returning 100% of your stake to your account in the form of bonus bets, ensuring your bankroll is protected for the next slate of games.