BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, UFC, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 ahead of Saturday’s action and claim a $1,500 first bet. New players in select states can use bonus code TOP1500 to unlock a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

There should be something for every sports fan on Saturday. The NBA Playoffs continue with a doubleheader — Cavaliers-Pistons and Lakers-Thunder. Not to mention, UFC 328 features two championship bouts. BetMGM Sportsbook will have

Score $1,500 Bet With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonus Last Verified On May 9, 2026

If you are a new user located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can claim a special BetMGM bonus code offer: simply bet $10 on any market, and if your bet wins, you will receive $150 in bonus bets. This is a highly practical way to build your bankroll right out of the gate with a minimal initial investment.

For new users located in all other participating US states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, and WV), BetMGM provides a massive $1,500 first bet offer. With this BetMGM bonus code, you can confidently place your first wager on the Thunder, Lakers, or any other NBA action. If your initial bet happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,500, giving you a valuable second chance to hit a winner.

NBA Betting Preview, Odds

If you are looking to get in on the postseason action, here is the current BetMGM slate for the upcoming NBA schedule:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers Spread: LAL +8.5 (-110) | OKC -8.5 (-110) Moneyline: LAL +300 | OKC -385 Total: O/U 211.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Detroit Pistons at Cleveland Cavaliers Spread: CLE -4.5 (-110) | DET +4.5 (-110) Moneyline: CLE -182 | DET +150 Total: O/U 212.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)



Oklahoma City Thunder (-385) at Los Angeles Lakers (+300) The Thunder are heavy road favorites, and the data backs up the line. Oklahoma City has been unstoppable lately with a perfect 5-0 record over its last five games. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to dominate the stat sheet, averaging 29.2 points and 6.7 assists. Meanwhile, the Lakers will have to manage without Luka Dončić (out with a hamstring injury). Los Angeles will lean heavily on LeBron James, who is still logging a massive 38.3 minutes per game while producing 23.6 points and 7.8 assists.

Detroit Pistons (+150) at Cleveland Cavaliers (-182) Despite being the underdogs in Cleveland, the Pistons are riding a hot streak of their own. Detroit is also a flawless 5-0 in its last five matchups, fueled by Cade Cunningham’s explosive 30.6 points and 7.4 assists per game. The Pistons have locked down opponents on the other end, allowing just 98.0 points per game. The Cavaliers will turn to Donovan Mitchell (24.0 PPG) to try and crack Detroit’s stingy defense and cover the 4.5-point spread as the home favorite.

Whether you are backing a heavy favorite on the main card or looking for value on the prelims, the BetMGM bonus codes provide flexible options to maximize your initial wager on UFC 328.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

If you are ready to jump into the postseason action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Los Angeles Lakers, claiming your welcome offer is a streamlined process. Follow these straightforward steps to get started: