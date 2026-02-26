All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 13 1 0 65 129 86…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 46 32 13 1 0 65 129 86 Pensacola 45 23 15 5 2 53 129 133 Evansville 43 23 14 1 5 52 110 101 Huntsville 44 22 16 5 1 50 135 114 Roanoke 45 23 19 2 1 49 131 124 Birmingham 44 20 18 1 5 46 122 136 Knoxville 43 21 19 1 2 45 107 119 Macon 43 19 18 3 3 44 99 113 Quad City 45 19 21 4 1 43 119 136 Fayetteville 42 18 19 4 1 41 99 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola 3, Macon 1

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Evansville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Knoxville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

