Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Predictions

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All new users excited to dive into Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals between the Spurs and Thunder can do so while redeeming an excellent sign-up offer.







By utilizing the Kalshi promo code WTOP, you can get a $10 sign-up bonus that easily unlocks after making $10 in trades. Use this opportunity to trade on the rest of the Spurs-Thunder series along with the MLB regular season this week with a bonus in hand thanks to this welcome offer via Kalshi.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Overview

Promo code: Use WTOP when signing up for Kalshi.

Use when signing up for Kalshi. Bonus offer: New users can unlock a $10 sign-up bonus after placing $10 in trades.

New users can unlock a after placing $10 in trades. Featured NBA market: San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. Eligibility: Must be 18+ and physically located in the United States.

Must be and physically located in the United States. How it works: Deposit at least $1, trade $10 total, and receive the bonus automatically.

Deposit at least $1, trade $10 total, and receive the bonus automatically. Best use case: Apply the bonus toward NBA prediction markets, including moneyline-style outcome trades for Spurs-Thunder.

Apply the bonus toward NBA prediction markets, including moneyline-style outcome trades for Spurs-Thunder. Last Verified: May 26, 2026

We put a lot of stock in finding an edge, and this promotion delivers immediate upside. New Kalshi customers looking to make predictions on the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder postseason matchup can unlock a special $10 sign-up bonus to boost their portfolio.

To qualify for this promotional offer, you simply need to create a new account, make a first-time deposit of at least $1, and place $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Once you hit that $10 trading requirement, the bonus funds will automatically unlock, ready for use on this exciting playoff game or any other available market. Because Kalshi operates as a federally regulated financial exchange, users in all 50 states are fully eligible to take advantage of this welcome bonus ahead of tip-off, provided they are at least 18 years old.

Use Kalshi NBA Bonus on Spurs vs. Thunder Tonight

Team Game Winner Probability Oklahoma City Thunder 62.8% San Antonio Spurs 37.2%

When analyzing which team actually presents the better mathematical value, a dive into the postseason statistics offers a compelling narrative. Despite being priced with a lower implied probability, the Spurs hold a slight edge in overall efficiency, boasting a 12.6 Net Rate compared to the Thunder’s 10.8 mark.

It does stand to reason that whoever controls the glass dictates the pace, and San Antonio handles that effectively; they are pulling down 53.1% of available rebounds (Tot REB%), while Oklahoma City trails slightly at 49.8%. These metrics heavily suggest the underdog has the underlying muscle to keep this matchup highly competitive, making them a fascinating value play in the market.

How to Sign Up With the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your sign-up bonus ahead of the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder matchup is a straightforward process. We’ve seen time and time again that the smartest traders are the ones who maximize their promotional capital. Follow these steps to activate your welcome offer:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device. Register an Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information and providing proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into this specific welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your newly created account. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer, you need to make $10 worth of trades. You do not have to place a single trade worth $10—a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades will successfully fulfill this requirement.

Once your total trading volume reaches the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will automatically be credited to your account, giving you extra funds to forecast outcomes throughout the NBA playoffs and beyond.