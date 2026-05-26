BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Spurs-Thunder Game 5

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New players can unlock tremendous value for tonight’s NBA playoff matchup between the Spurs and the Thunder. By using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, bettors can secure a significant analytical edge right out of the gate.







The BetMGM new user welcome offer allows new users from MI, NJ, PA, and WV to get $150 in bonus bets if they wager $10 and it wins. Meanwhile, users from all other legal online sports betting states can wager up to $1,500 on their first bet and get it back in bonus bets if they lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for Spurs-Thunder Game 5

Before locking in your futures prices or single-game wagers on the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, it is critical to shop the available welcome offers. Below is a breakdown of the specific BetMGM promotions, the required bonus codes, and the eligibility details based on your location.

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified May 26th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Unlock a $150 Bonus or $1,500 First Bet Offer

We put a lot of stock in finding positive expected value, and leveraging the right sportsbook promotion is step one. For bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code TOP150 unlocks an exclusive “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. Simply register a new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 wager on the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game. If your initial bet wins, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets alongside your standard cash winnings.

If you reside in any other legal U.S. sports betting state where BetMGM operates, you are eligible for the $1,500 First Bet Offer using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. This promotion gives bettors the flexibility to take a calculated risk on a longshot or a heavy favorite. Place your first bet on tonight’s matchup, and if that ticket happens to lose, BetMGM will refund your entire wager amount in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.

Spurs-Thunder Game 5 Betting Preview via BetMGM

The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on May 26, 2026, at 8:30 PM ET. This contest carries massive weight as the two teams meet for Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Bet Type San Antonio Spurs Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +5.5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Moneyline +155 -189 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Odds as of May 26, 2026 from BetMGM.

Statistically, these teams have been neck-and-neck through the first four games of the Western Conference Finals. The San Antonio Spurs are averaging 111.5 points per game in the series on 43% shooting from the field. Through the 2025 postseason, the San Antonio Spurs have posted a formidable 12.6 net rating and a 53.1% total rebounding percentage. On the other side, the Oklahoma City Thunder are scoring 110.5 points per game in the series on 42% shooting. The Oklahoma City Thunder have backed that up with a 10.8 net rating and a 49.8% total rebound percentage for the playoffs, setting the stage for an incredibly tight showdown.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

Claiming your preferred welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. To get started before tip-off between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, follow these steps to activate your promotion:

Register a New Account: Navigate to the BetMGM platform and begin the sign-up process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, address, and email) to verify your identity. Enter the Bonus Code: During registration, you will be prompted to enter a promo code. If you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter bonus code TOP150 to claim the “Bet $10, Get $150” offer. If you are in any other legal sports betting state where BetMGM operates, enter bonus code TOP1500 to unlock the $1,500 First Bet Offer. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is fully registered and verified, navigate to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure methods (such as online banking, credit/debit card, or PayPal) in order to activate the offer.

After your deposit is successfully processed, your promotion will be active and you will be ready to place your opening wager on tonight’s pivotal Western Conference Finals matchup.