Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for Cavs-Nuggets, NBA Games

Grab a deposit match for daily fantasy with the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Sign up here to score a bonus and begin with a free pick.









New customers who apply the Sleeper promo code will receive a 100% deposit match. Collect up to a $100 bonus for NBA contests this week. It recently partnered with Kalshi to have prediction markets, so there’s more options than ever.

On Monday, the free pick is for college basketball. You can take Darryn Peterson to score over 0.5 points for No. 11 Kansas as they take on No. 1 Arizona. He leads the team averaging over 20 points a game, so this should be an easy winner.

Sleeper promo code WTOP and grab a $100 bonus for NBA entries.

NBA Picks for the Sleeper Promo Code

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 Deposit Match + Free Pick New Features Prediction Markets for Games and Futures Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States

When you’re on Sleeper Picks, there are now two tabs to choose from. Go to the teams page to find prediction markets for games or the players tab to make picks on stats.

Try using some of your bonus to make picks on NBA players. Find markets for the Pistons vs. Hornets, Bulls vs. Nets, Jazz vs. Heat, Bucks vs. Maic, Hawks vs. Timberwolves, Kings vs. Pelicans, Cavaliers vs. Nuggets, Grizzlies vs. Warriors, Thunder vs. Lakers and 76ers vs. Trail Blazers on Monday. These are just some of the popular totals:

LaMelo Ball: 19.5 points

Jaren Jackson: 22.5 points + rebounds

Jalen Duren: 16.5 points

Kelly Oubre: 3.5 first quarter points

Kon Knuppel: 17.5 points

Donovan Mitchell: 27.5 points

Anthony Edwards: 28.5 points

Duncan Robinson: 2.5 three pointers

Nikola Jokic: 12.5 rebounds

LeBron James: 27.5 points + rebounds

The number of selections in your entry, as well as the multipliers, will determine the potential payout.

Sleeper Promo Code Unlocks $100 DFS Bonus

Make picks on basketball action after taking these steps to secure a bonus. New customers can create an account within a few minutes:

Click here to apply the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Enter your full name, email, birthdate, etc. Make a deposit up to $100 with an accepted payment method, like online banking or a debit card.

The entire amount of your opening deposit will be matched with a bonus.

Future Markets for the NBA Champion and MVP

If you’re on the teams page, you’ll find prediction markets for games and futures. Use this time to get in your prediction for which NBA team will win the title and which player will get the MVP award.

The Thunder currently have the best chance to repeat at 38%. They are followed by the Nuggets, Spurs, Pistons, Cavaliers and Knicks. It’s not a surprise to see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out front for the MVP at 65%. Nikola Jokic is the next closest at 24%. Follow certain channels on the news feed to keep up with the latest news in sports.

Sleeper promo code WTOP. New players can redeem a $100 fantasy bonus and start with a free pick.