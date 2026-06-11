Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Claim $50 Bonus for MLB + World Cup Trades This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By signing up with Novig promo code WTOP50, new players can unlock $50 in Novig Coins with a $5 play on the World Cup, MLB, NHL, NBA or any other game. Click here to start the registration process.

New Novig customers can use this welcome bonus to make predictions on these MLB matchups, or they can apply their bonus coins toward upcoming action in the NBA, the NHL, or even the World Cup. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 Unlocks $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 11, 2026

The Novig promo code offers an exciting opportunity exclusively for new users looking to get started on the platform. By simply creating a new account and making a $5 spend, eligible players will receive $50 in Novig coins. This lucrative welcome offer is designed to give first-time users a substantial boost to their starting balance with minimal upfront commitment.

Once activated, your $50 in Novig coins can be used across the upcoming sports schedule. You can immediately put your newly acquired coins into play on the slate of MLB games scheduled for June 11, 2026. Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers in their clash against the Pittsburgh Pirates, make predictions on the Seattle Mariners as they visit the Baltimore Orioles, or look ahead to upcoming NBA, NHL, and World Cup events, this promotion provides the perfect entry point.

MLB Prediction Market Options

Matchup Total Runs LAD @ PIT 9.5 SEA @ BAL 8.5

When considering how to apply your promotional funds, here are a few intriguing prediction angles based on the upcoming matchups and statistics:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Pittsburgh Pirates The Dodgers enter as a dominant force, sending Justin Wrobleski to the mound to face Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller. The Dodgers’ pitching staff has been highly effective overall, boasting a combined 3.24 ERA and stifling opponents to a .209 batting average. Given that the projected run total is set at 9.5 runs, leaning toward the under could be a sharp play considering the Dodgers’ elite run-prevention metrics.

Seattle Mariners at Baltimore Orioles This matchup presents an interesting dynamic with Bryan Woo as the probable starter for Seattle, matching up against Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish. Seattle’s pitching staff has been solid throughout the season, maintaining a 3.54 ERA while racking up 8.69 strikeouts per nine innings. Conversely, the Orioles’ pitchers have struggled, carrying a higher 4.56 team ERA. Backing the Mariners presents a strong value play in the prediction markets, capitalizing on the notable pitching disparity between the two clubs.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to put these insights to use on the Dodgers, Mariners, or any other team taking the field? Claiming your offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to get started: